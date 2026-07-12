Onitsuka Tiger Just Made a Principal Dancer Out of Its Simplest Sneaker

After dominating turnouts and grand jetés, ballerinas are taking over the sneaker industry as well.

The latest inductee into this hybrid house of madness? Onitsuka Tiger's Gymnarina.

Now, to its credit, the Gymnarina is more of a classic ballet flat than a sneaker, especially compared to its sneakerina counterparts like Jordan's absurdly on-pointe ballet sneaker or Crocs' mountainous ballet Mary Jane hybrid.

Compared to those commingled flats, the Gymnarina is ready to take its place as principal dancer. Ok, so maybe not literally, but this shoe is seriously all-in on the standard ballet flat tropes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Peep the super-thin outsole, soft leather upper, and crisp, thin laces. This shoe is dainty and proud.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The only real remnants of Onitsuka Tiger's established sneaker legacy are found at the midfoot, where the brand's signature Tiger Stripes remind us that, despite its dainty disposition, the Gymnarina is still an Onitsuka Tiger through and through.

When it comes to flavors, the Gymnarina has several, releasing in black, red, and blue colorways.

In an era where hybrid shoes bet big on the spectacle of it all, because let's be honest, the absurdity factor is a big selling point when it comes to these footwear crossbreeds, the Gymnarina leans into practicality. This isn't a shoe that jumps out at you the same way a sneaker heel or preppy boat clog would, and that's exactly the point. Its sexiness lies within its restraint.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.