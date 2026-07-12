Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Onitsuka Tiger Just Made a Principal Dancer Out of Its Simplest Sneaker

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Onitsuka Tiger
1 / 3

After dominating turnouts and grand jetés, ballerinas are taking over the sneaker industry as well.

The latest inductee into this hybrid house of madness? Onitsuka Tiger's Gymnarina.

shop onitsuka tiger here

Now, to its credit, the Gymnarina is more of a classic ballet flat than a sneaker, especially compared to its sneakerina counterparts like Jordan's absurdly on-pointe ballet sneaker or Crocs' mountainous ballet Mary Jane hybrid

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Compared to those commingled flats, the Gymnarina is ready to take its place as principal dancer. Ok, so maybe not literally, but this shoe is seriously all-in on the standard ballet flat tropes. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Peep the super-thin outsole, soft leather upper, and crisp, thin laces. This shoe is dainty and proud.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The only real remnants of Onitsuka Tiger's established sneaker legacy are found at the midfoot, where the brand's signature Tiger Stripes remind us that, despite its dainty disposition, the Gymnarina is still an Onitsuka Tiger through and through.

When it comes to flavors, the Gymnarina has several, releasing in black, red, and blue colorways.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In an era where hybrid shoes bet big on the spectacle of it all, because let's be honest, the absurdity factor is a big selling point when it comes to these footwear crossbreeds, the Gymnarina leans into practicality. This isn't a shoe that jumps out at you the same way a sneaker heel or preppy boat clog would, and that's exactly the point. Its sexiness lies within its restraint.

shop Onitsuka Tiger here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Onitsuka Tiger Paints the Town Red
  • This Is What Versace-fied Onitsuka Tigers Look Like
  • Inside the Quiet Japanese Factory Powering Onitsuka Tiger’s Global Rise
  • It Was the World's Most Normal Shoe Until COMME des GARÇONS Freaked It
  • Onitsuka Tiger’s Red Concept Store Roars Into London With Pop-Up Pub Experience
What To Read Next
  • How to Make Good Khaki-Toned Air Forces Better? Add Cordura
  • Onitsuka Tiger Just Made a Principal Dancer Out of Its Simplest Sneaker
  • This Is Nike's Most Blue-tiful Air Max Sandal Yet
  • Nike's Blueberry Slip-On Tabi Is Summer's Sweetest Scoop
  • Nike's Speediest Marathon Sneaker Came Straight from the Aughts
  • Behold, Beautiful Birken-Crocs
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now