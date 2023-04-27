Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Dr. Barbara Sturm Gets the Ultimate Seal of Approval: An Investment From Oprah

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Luxury skincare brand Dr. Barbara Sturm has clinched an investment from one of the most powerful women in the world: Oprah Winfrey.

The beloved talk show host has invested an undisclosed sum in the company, founded by Barbara Sturm herself — a perpetually glowy industry fixture who, according to a recent profile, got her start working in orthopedics.

Winfrey, a self-proclaimed fan of Dr. Barbara Sturm, first announced her investment on April 13, taking to Instagram with a video extolling the virtues of her favorite Sturm creations. On Thursday, Winfrey made a recording of a one-on-one conversation between her and Sturm available on her website, OprahDaily.com.

During the conversation, the magazine founder explained how she discovered Sturm and her products. "It was Stella McCartney actually," Winfrey said. "She sent me some of the [Dr. Barbara Sturm] products and I was like, ‘What is this?'... I love it so much that I then called up Dr. Barbara Sturm, and said, ‘I want to invest in your company.’ I have never done that before. Ever."

Dr. Barbara Sturm launched on Net-a-Porter in 2014. In 2016, it generated press after hosting an event offering editors their very own jars of Sturm's famed MC1 "blood cream," a custom product made using an individual's blood. MC1 isn't sold via Dr. Barbara Sturm, rather, it's only available to Sturm's private clients.

The rest is history. Now, Dr. Barbara Sturm is reportedly earning $150 million in annual sales — a figure that will likely spike thanks to the Oprah Effect.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Shawn Mendes' Smoothie Squad Scares Me

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Nike & Inter Are Dropping An Air Max 97

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Fashion Still Hasn't Caught Up to Pete Davidson

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of April

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Closing the Doors on Printworks, London's Theatre of Dreams

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Don't Mourn For Oi Polloi Just Yet

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023