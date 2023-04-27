Dr. Barbara Sturm Gets the Ultimate Seal of Approval: An Investment From Oprah

Luxury skincare brand Dr. Barbara Sturm has clinched an investment from one of the most powerful women in the world: Oprah Winfrey.

The beloved talk show host has invested an undisclosed sum in the company, founded by Barbara Sturm herself — a perpetually glowy industry fixture who, according to a recent profile, got her start working in orthopedics.

Winfrey, a self-proclaimed fan of Dr. Barbara Sturm, first announced her investment on April 13, taking to Instagram with a video extolling the virtues of her favorite Sturm creations. On Thursday, Winfrey made a recording of a one-on-one conversation between her and Sturm available on her website, OprahDaily.com.

During the conversation, the O magazine founder explained how she discovered Sturm and her products. "It was Stella McCartney actually," Winfrey said. "She sent me some of the [Dr. Barbara Sturm] products and I was like, ‘What is this?'... I love it so much that I then called up Dr. Barbara Sturm, and said, ‘I want to invest in your company.’ I have never done that before. Ever."

Dr. Barbara Sturm launched on Net-a-Porter in 2014. In 2016, it generated press after hosting an event offering editors their very own jars of Sturm's famed MC1 "blood cream," a custom product made using an individual's blood. MC1 isn't sold via Dr. Barbara Sturm, rather, it's only available to Sturm's private clients.

The rest is history. Now, Dr. Barbara Sturm is reportedly earning $150 million in annual sales — a figure that will likely spike thanks to the Oprah Effect.