Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Crocs' Chunky New Slip-On Is Part Sneaker Part Clog

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Is there anything Crocs can’t turn its hand to?

In the last 12 months alone, Crocs has released everything from everyday clogs and cozy house shoes to hiking slip-ons and actual sneakers, all of which have been realised in that archetypal Crocs-y rubbery way we’ve become accustomed to.

Now, though, for 2024, Crocs is launching its chunky Echo Storm silhouette: a super-stacked YEEZY-like shoe that is as much of a sneaker as it is a rubbery slip-on clog.

The Echo Storm’s progressively bold and exaggerated design (something of a normality for Crocs nowadays) builds on the Boulder-based footwear label’s popular Echo collection

1 / 7
Crocs

However, this time around, Crocs is making proceedings a little more sneaker-like by removing the epochal Crocs heel strap from the rear and transforming the silhouette into a fully enclosed slip-on model.

Arriving in a myriad of typically bold colorways, Crocs’ Echo Storm is the perfect balance between comfort and self-expression thanks to a blend of molded Croslite (the brand’s proprietary rubber material) , a distinctly exaggerated Crocs upper, and ventilation holes for good measure.

Sure, the Echo Storm is outlandish — but then again, Crocs has made that its thing, right?

In fact, over the past few years, Crocs has garnered itself a reputation of being much more than just the maker of crazy Classic Clogs, but instead a brand that makes objectively great looking shoes.

From high-profile collaborations with Balenciaga and Palace and tounge-in-cheek releases like its cowboy boots, to a foray into the world of sneakers led by Salehe Bembury, Crocs has successfully dipped its toes into a whole variety of new footwear realms.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, though, with the Echo Storm, Crocs is creating an entirely realm of its own: one that’s seeing the amalgamation of sneakers and rubber clogs, a Frankenstein footwear concoction I never thought I’d see. Yet here we are.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Long-Sleeve Pulled Neck P
Martine Rose
$295
Image on Highsnobiety
Sil Waist Bag
and wander
$175
We Recommend
  • most comfortable sneakers
    The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • Highsnobiety App
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2024
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • kito wares
    The Kito Wares Jag Runner Might Be the Best Foam Slip-on Yet
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • models wear Stanley cup-themed clothing
    Virality Came For Stanley Cups — Are Stanley Clothes Next? (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • salomon the broken arm
    Salomon's New Coverboot Is Basically a Modern Clog
    • Sneakers
  • HS05 Spring Lookbook Collection
    HS05 Is Remastering Wardrobe Essentials
    • Style
  • Timberland +81 3's SS24 collection lookbook
    Timberland Went Full ALD (& It Works)
    • Style
  • travis scott jumpman jack release
    Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Shoe Is Finally Here, Thanks to a Wild Launch
    • Sneakers
  • miu miu's spring/summer 2024 boat shoes
    It's Finally Time to Redeem the Boat Shoe
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024