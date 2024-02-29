You Can’t Just Read Our Pamela Anderson Cover Story, You Can Shop It Too

After years of staying far away from any public attention, Pamela Anderson has made a full-scale return to the spotlight.

The swimsuit model, who still holds the record for having the most Playboy covers of all time, is firmly back as part of the cultural zeitgeist. Thanks to a 2023 documentary that gave viewers a new perspective on Anderson’s life, her advocacy for not wearing make-up, and her taking the fashion industry by storm, Anderson has gained a new army of fans.

Recently, she has become a regular at fashion week, showing up make-up-less and self-styled. “My boys were like, ‘Mom, you must have a glam team.’ And my agents were like, ‘You have to have a glam team! Where’s the stylist?’ I go, ‘I know how to put a dress on myself. I don’t need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this.’ And they were just horrified,” she tells Highsnobiety about her recent fashion week appearances.

The 56-year-old recounts this story in Highsnobiety’s newest print issue, sitting down to talk with our Editor-in-Chief Willa Bennett.

The cover star of the Spring 2024 magazine can be found wearing slouchy, oversized tailoring in the pages of our latest magazine, a look that she has come to experiment with of late. Featuring labels such as Issey Miyake, Miu Miu, and Helmut Lang, each outfit is a reflection of Anderson’s ever-changing personal style.

We've gone ahead and plucked out some of our favorite bits from her looks below. Conveniently offered with shopping links, keep scrolling to see the pieces worn in Pamela Anderson’s cover shoot.

Highsnobiety / Robert Lindholm

Highsnobiety / Robert Lindholm

Highsnobiety / Robert Lindholm

Highsnobiety / Robert Lindholm

Highsnobiety / Robert Lindholm

Highsnobiety / Robert Lindholm

Highsnobiety / Robert Lindholm

Highsnobiety / Robert Lindholm

