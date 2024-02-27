Sign up to never miss a drop
You Can’t Just Read Our André 3000 Cover Story, You Can Shop It Too

in CultureWords By Tom Barker

André 3000 has had more memorable style moments than I’ve had hot dinners. The musician, who gained fame from being part of the pioneering hip-hop duo OutKast, has never been afraid of turning heads and ruffling a few feathers. 

Speaking about his bold style, he previously told Rick Rubin: “It became intriguing to me that it pissed a lot of people off so I kinda dug in the whole way.” And by “the whole way,” he means everything from politically-charged jumpsuits, to platinum blonde wigs, to his many iconic GRAMMY looks.

We spoke to the artist for the cover story of Highsnobiety’s new print issue, touching on his debut solo album which was released at the end of last year (a flute-based record with the best tracklist ever), his potential return to rapping, and his infamous fashion sense. 

The latest development in his style has seen the artist find a new uniform, which he breaks down in our interview: vintage overalls, a beanie, and clean Nikes. 

“Whenever I’m on the street, at least for a month, whenever I see someone with overalls on, they’re going to get a free pair,” André says. “Because I know they’re overall lovers. It takes a certain person to wear overalls. They’re like grown-people baby clothes. They feel very comfortable — that’s why I love them.”

So, there are no points for guessing what he’s wearing in our photoshoot.

Below, is a breakdown of how the artist wore his signature overalls in our magazine and shopping suggestions for how you can get a similar look. 

Image on Highsnobiety

Brushed Beanie

$445

Zegna x The Elder Statesmen

Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety

Loop Sunglasses

$310

Loewe

Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety

Men's King's Classic Long Sleeve Tee

$22

King's Camo

Buy at amazon
Image on Highsnobiety

Hickory Stripe Bib Overalls

$50

Dickies

Buy at Dickies
Image on Highsnobiety

Jordan 5 Retro

$305

Nike

Buy at StockX

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
