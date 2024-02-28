Sign up to never miss a drop
You Can’t Just Read Our Dries Van Noten Cover Story, You Can Shop It Too

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

Dries Van Noten has a uniform. The 65-year-old designer can mostly be found wearing a navy sweater, brown trousers, and black leather shoes.

It’s similar to Steve Jobs, in the sense that he has a well-thought-out look that lets him spend more time crafting beautiful designs and less time picking out what to wear in the morning. However, when our News Director Jake Silbert approached this comparison with him in the new issue of Highsnobiety, he wasn’t convinced: “I don’t think so,” Van Noten patiently replied.

Although he later conceded: ​​“I have a uniform to save my energy for more important things than getting dressed.”

Starring on the cover of our 34th issue, Van Noten is once again wearing his signature look. But I’d be surprised if you noticed this at first glance because, despite being one of our official cover stars, Van Noten is not the only figure in his cover shoot; there's also his dog, Scott.

The handsome Airedale Terrier covers half the page of the cover, and inside the magazine, you can find him playing ball with Van Noten as well as sitting patiently in front of him, once again taking the limelight from the critically acclaimed designer. 

With his uniform having made a distinct impression on us, we challenged our product curators to recreate it as best they could. Keep scrolling to take a look at how we would recreate Dries Van Noten’s uniform. 

Haffel Sweater

$265

Dries Van Noten

Buy at Highsnobiety

Cropped Chino

$645

Dries Van Noten

Buy at Dries Van Noten
Image on Highsnobiety

Leather Derby Shoes

$763

Dries Van Noten

Buy at mytheresa

