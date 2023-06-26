Our Limited-Edition Diptyque Candle Harnesses The Smell of Paris

Not In Paris is back for its 5th edition. With countless parties, a pop-up store, brand collaborations and exclusive content, it's our biggest one yet. Explore the series here and shop the collection here.

Brand: Diptyque x Highsnobiety

Buy: Online at the Highsnobiety Shop.

Collection: Not in Paris 5ème Edition

Editor's Notes: For our fifth edition of Not In Paris, we are once again bringing Paris to you — and one way we're doing that is through smell.

The pioneering Perfume Maison Diptyque has created a limited-edition candle that harnesses the aroma of its hometown, focusing on the smell of roses found at the Bagatelle Gardens and the Marché aux fleurs.

1 / 2 Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

The end result is a fresh rose chypre scent with plenty of petals and patchouli which is housed in a glass container decorated with custom labeling made especially for our Paris-themed celebrations.

Not In Paris Bougie Candle $80 Diptyque x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

This candle switches the typical white circular branding that's become synonymous with Diptyque candles for a green hue that can be found throughout our Not In Paris project.

If you're not lucky enough to be in the French capital, lighting up our exclusive candle might briefly transport you to the fashion capital through smell.