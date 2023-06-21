Your Ultimate Paris Shopping Guide

Not In Paris is back for its 5th edition. With countless parties, a pop-up store, brand collaborations and exclusive content, it's our biggest one yet. Explore the series here and shop the collection here.

The expectations are high when it comes to shopping in Paris. The undisputed fashion capital of the world, the city is home to flagship stores for some of the most illustrious maisons and the site of streets that have become shorthand for luxury goods like Avenue Montaigne and the Champs-Élysées. And yet for all its tradition, the French capital hasn’t always offered the kind of retail innovation found in other fashionable cities. Suffice to say, the closing of concept store pioneer colette in 2017 left a void that few stores have a chance of filling.

But colette stirred up an appetite for thoughtful curation and a conceptual blending of lifestyle and fashion. In recent years, Paris has welcomed more and more exciting boutiques, many of them concentrated around the elegant Le Marais and bohemian Canal Saint-Martin.

And Paris has always offered shopping that delights far more than just the visual senses. Skincare addicts already know some of the best shopping can be found at the humble French pharmacy, while gourmands have likely already made a list of the best French foodstuffs that can fit in a carry-on. And if your suitcase (or wallet) can handle a few perfume bottles, you’d be hard pressed to find a better city for fragheads than Paris.

For those lucky enough to actually be in Paris during Highsnobiety’s Not In Paris festivities, make a stop to our picks for the best in Paris shopping.

Dover Street Parfums Market

It’s only natural that Paris would be home to Dover Street Market’s only outpost dedicated exclusively to beauty. Opened in 2019, DSPM brings Rei Kawakubo and Adrian Joffe’s curated touch to fragrance, skincare, bodycare, and more, with everything from Byredo and D.S. & Durga to Augustinus Bader and Dr. Bronners. The space itself, with space age-like shelving and rotating installations, is just as much a treat for the eyes as the products themselves.

0fr.

Stocking the most cutting edge in international fashion magazines, photography, and art tomes, the little shop in Le Marais is a must stop for any art and design lovers. Grab an 0fr. tote so your friends at home know you have good taste, and fill up on the latest The Gentlewoman or Numéro Berlin. If you’re lucky you’ll be in town for one of the shop’s events or gallery installations.

The Broken Arm

When Kiko Kostadinov and Asics announced the launch of their Novalis line, they chose The Broken Arm as one of the exclusive retailers of the luxury athleisure brand. Such is the appeal of a spot on the racks at this boutique-slash-café, which stocks curated designer goods like Wales Bonner Sambas and architectural Ann Demeulemeester skirts.

Nose

Nose’s appeal is very simple: the very best in niche perfumery, with knowledgeable staff who can guide you to your next signature scent. But the best part is that you actually can take home all of the perfumes on your wishlist: ask for a sample of any fragrance in the store for only 4 euros.

The Next Door

Since opening in 2019, The Next Door has filled a void in Paris for a fashion-forward boutique centered on sneakers and streetwear. Here you’ll find Japanese classics like Visvim and Beams, new releases from Salomon and Hoka One One, and a dose of Scandinavian cool like Tekla sheets and Stora Skuggan fragrances.

Bis Boutique Solidaire

If you find yourself in search of that perfect 20 euro blazer or ’90s plaid skirt, make a stop at Bis Boutique Solidaire in Le Marais to hunt down some second-hand gems. As proceeds from the thrift store go to social initiatives like helping at-risk populations find employment, shopping here is a win-win.

Centre Commercial

The banks of the Canal Saint-Martin is the ultimate destination for relaxed Parisian cool. Just steps from the canal, Centre Commercial stocks the sort of attire you’ll see through the neighborhood: everyday knits and denim, statement accessories, and Birkenstocks in every color, along with a few home goods and beauty products for good measure.

Paris, Paris

A new arrival to the Paris shopping scene since opening in Canal Saint-Martin in 2022, Paris, Paris has already done the hard part by curating a selection of archival designer goods like Miu Miu kitten heels, Balenciaga tanks, and Fendi baguettes. All you have to do is make an appointment and show up (and whip out the credit card).

Citypharma

If visiting a French pharmacy for some homegrown skincare is on your to-do list, make it Citypharma. But be sure to enter the Saint-Germain-des-Prés shop with a game plan: the snaking aisles of toners, lotions, sunscreens, and cleansers can easily overwhelm newbies and non-Francophones.

Conserverie la Belle-Iloise

Are you a tinned fish girlie? Then we don’t need to tell you twice to stop at Conserverie la Belle-Iloise, which has a few locations through the city selling all varieties of sardines, mackerel, and tuna in colorful art nouveau-style tins almost too delightful to open.

La Chambre aux Confitures

If jams are more your jams, make a stop at La Chambre aux Confitures for sweet preserves in every color, with elegant combos like raspberry rose jam or lavender honey. When you can’t take a fresh baguette in your carry-on, a selection of confiture is maybe the best way to recreate a French petit déjeuner at home.

Merci

For the times you want to pretend you live in a rustic mansion in the middle of Paris for just an afternoon, there’s Merci. The multi-level home goods and apparel concept store has a bit of everything, from linen curtains and stovetop coffee makers to chic raincoats and bamboo toothbrushes.

Tom Greyhound

First opened in Seoul before arriving in Paris in 2014, Tom Greyhound is the boutique to find the most avant-garde pieces from your favorite designers. This is the place to visit if you’re looking to bite the bullet and get the JW Anderson pigeon clutch or a leather Mugler bustier, but it’s worth a stop if you’re just looking to get inspired, too.

