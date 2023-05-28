Sign up to never miss a drop
We're Finally Getting a New PARTYNEXTDOOR Album

in CultureWords By Morgan Smith

It's official: a new PARTYNEXTDOOR is on the way.

PARTYNEXTDOOR returned home to Toronto on May 25 for the PARTYNEXTDOOR & Friends show, which saw Drake take the stage with Party (much to the audience's surprise).

In between performing their collabs like "Come and See Me" and "Recognize," Drake also gave his fellow OVO artist his well-deserved praise as an artist — and casually teased Party's next album.

"Party dropping PND 4," Drake sang (I expected nothing less than a serenade announcement from Drake).

"Yeah, he's dropping PND 4, because they don't write like us anymore." As a member of the Party hive, my day has been made.

There's a mysterious aura surrounding PARTYNEXTDOOR as he's rarely spotted out, nor is he super active on social media.

It's also been three years since Party's last project, PARTYMOBILE, which got Rih to break her musical hiatus for the track "Believe It." The album also saw features from Drake (of course) and Bad Bunny.

So, best believe he surprised fans when he dropped his single "Her Old Friends" at the top of this year. Now, he's performing in his hometown? Oh, yeah, Party season is definitely upon us.

PARTYNEXTDOOR himself teased his forthcoming album on Instagram, sharing a series of photos including him holding up four fingers. The caption? "4."

Right now, all we know is that PARTYNEXTDOOR's PND 4 is officially on the way. There's no official release date, tracklist, feature teases (it's safe to say Drake is expected), or even an album cover. However, with Party active again, I suspect more details will follow.

