JJJJound's GORE-TEX New Balances Are Finally Dropping

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Get ready, JJJJound lovers. The Montreal-based design studio's highly-anticipated New Balance 2002r GORE-TEX sneakers are finally ddddropping (see what I did there?).

Since 2023, JJJJound's New Balance 2002r GORE-TEX sneakers have been floating around the internet's sneaker spaces, coming just after the brand's non-GORE-TEX "Storm Blue" pairs released in October 2023.

For its first-ever GORE-TEX New Balances, JJJJound again lends its signature muted color palette to the comfy New Balance 2002r. As the brand puts it, the results are these "desaturated" charcoal and pine green colorways. It's classic JJJJound spins, if you will.

While suede and mesh materials swaddle the upper, GORE-TEX lining meets New Balance tech, like the N-ERGY midsole, coming together to offer capabilities like water resistance and shock absorption for an overall comfortable flex.

The JJJJound also offers neat, quiet details on the New Balance 2002r GORE-TEX, like reflective features and subtle JJJJound sign-offs for the collaborative effort.

Retailing for $190, JJJJound's New Balance 2002r GORE-TEX collaboration is scheduled to release on Thursday, February 15 at 12PM EST on JJJJound's website. There will also be a launch on February 22 at New Balance globally.

The king of minimalist sneakers (maybe too minimalist?) is still wearing its crown well. JJJJound's sneakers may be quiet looks-wise, but they make a lot of noise as the most sought-after collaborations to date.

Drop after the drop, we witness the JJJJound's sneakers sell out in minutes, its New Balances especially. In other words, if you're attempting to cop these GORE-TEX 2002rs, may the odds be in your favor.

I suspect JJJJound's adidas Sambas will be no different when they finally drop, combining two hyped names — JJJJound and the Samba — for one single shoe drop. Speaking of the design studio's Sambas, where are those bad boys?

