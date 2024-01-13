99GINGER's New Balance Sneaker Are Finally Here...& They're F&F

First looks at 99GINGER's New Balance 1906R collab came as a nice end-of-the-year treat, with the glossy sneaker surfacing just before we said goodbye to 2023.

We're now roughly two weeks into the new year, and the Parisian collective has officially confirmed its New Balance 1906R collab (there are official pics, too).

In these best looks yet, 99GINGER's New Balance 1906R remains arguably the coolest 1906 ever with its shiny green crocskin upper, black accents, and bold blue insoles.

So, the question on fans' minds now is: when are these croc beauties dropping? Well, 99GINGER recently revealed its New Balance 1906Rs as "Friends & Family," suggesting the pairs will see an exclusive F&F release for those close to the brand.

It's great for the friends and family of 99GINGER. It's a big ol' sigh for us non-kinfolk.

Here's my thing: is 99GINGER's New Balance 1906R really F&F, though?

Hearing the term famous throughout sneaker culture instantly took me back to MSCHF's "Friends & Family" shoe , where the brand made its Super Normal 2 sneakers accessible to all...because MSCHF thought all of its fans were friends and family!

Maybe 99GINGER is taking the MSCHF route, too. Or simply, the brand's shoe is an F&F sneaker, true to the definition in the sneaker dictionary. It's looking more like the latter.

Don't lose hope just yet, though. There have been reports of a 99GINGER x New Balance 1906R sneaker set to release later this year. With the green pairs out as F&Fs, the newest colorway remains tightly underwraps and unseen.

99GINGER and New Balance are hosting a Paris Fashion Week party on January 19. Many suspected the croc-y 1906Rs would launch then, but now fans believe the other shoe will drop at the fashion week bash.

It looks like all answers await on the dance floor at 99GINGER and New Balance's forthcoming event.