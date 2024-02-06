Perfectly Worn New Balance 550s for $50? Thank NB's New Website

New Balance is getting into the resale game. Well, sort of.

Through a new Reconsidered program, New Balance offers gently worn or previously unsellable New Balance sneakers and resells them for less than their retail price, extending the shoe's life span.

Before putting them on the market again, New Balance's Tersus Solutions team examine the sneakers and clean them if needed. From there, you'll catch them on the Reconsidered website with condition grades like "excellent," "good," and "like new."

So, what New Balance sneakers are up for grabs on New Balance Reconsidered? Right now, it looks like New Balance's program only offers general release sneakers.

I didn't catch any New Balance collaborations in the product lineup. So, don't expect to score some cheap collaborative Aimé Leon Dore 550s or Joe Freshgoods' 990v4s. Well, not right now, at least. The future? Maybe.

But there are seven webpages worth of popular non-collaborative New Balance sneakers like Taylor Swift's 550s and a plethora of chunky 9060s.

Not interested in copping shoes? Fans can also trade in their used New Balances in exchange for a voucher towards a future purchase. Trade-in vouchers could be up to 25% of the original MSRP and can only be used on the regular New Balance website.

New Balance Reconsidered sneakers appear to be perfectly worn-in. It makes sense, seeing as the Boston-based label only accepts sneakers that are "functional, clean, and still in wearable condition."

In short, your beaters will not pass the Reconsidered vibe check.

"We will not accept damaged product (rips, tears, holes), heavily stained or scuffed product, product that has significant treadwear or insole wear, product missing any component(s) (laces, insoles, etc.), product with heavy creasing, or product that has an unreadable or missing label," New Balance specifies on its Reconsidered website.

Now, what happens if your New Balance sneakers don't cut it? Well, you won't receive a voucher...or the shoes you brought in. Yes, New Balance will keep your kicks and donate them to Soles4Souls, a local non-profit organization.

A little harsh? Sure. But it's going towards a good cause, so I can't knock that.

Anywho, that's New Balance Reconsidered for you. Currently, New Balance fans can shop $50 550 sneakers and discover more details regarding New Balance Reconsidered on its website.

New Balance is the latest footwear brand to introduce a circluar offering, after Nike's Refurbished program, which launched in 2021 through physical stores. The Swoosh also introduced a since-closed Refurbished web-store in 2023.

ASICS, your move.