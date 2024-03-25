Sign up to never miss a drop
Patta's Converse Ain't Your Usual Converse

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
Patta has reinterpreted a Converse court classic for a totally new kind of opponent: the weather. 

The Weapon Ox, as it's billed, is Patta’s newest Converse collaboration, but it doesn’t look like your average Converse. Actually, it looks nothing like a traditional Converse sneaker at all.

Instead, Patta’s stealthy-looking Converse Weapon Ox is more like a chunky technical trail silhouette than the usual basketball-cum-skate shoes that Converse has become synonymous with.

The sneaker’s trail-like aesthetic is mostly down to the Weapon Ox’s Cordura upper and the wraparound rubber mudguard. Not to mention the D-ring top eyelets, a staple in the realm of outdoors footwear.

However, the shoe’s outdoorsy look is also down to its sleek-but-robust low-profile, which has created a kinda skate-cum-trail sneaker of sorts.

Anyways, it’s not all new beginnings for Converse and Patta. Took a closer look at the shoe’s upper and you’ll spot a leather Star Chevron logo application, plus an embossed Converse logo towards the back of the midsole.

That said, while this isn’t a totally fresh start for Converse, it does feel like a step into the wild. But then again, alongside Patta, what else would you expect?

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
