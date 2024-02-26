Stüssy's Converse Sneakers Are Wonderfully Hairy Again

Regarding Spring 2024 uniforms, Stüssy is looking to have fans covered from head to toe. Fresh off a delivery of apparel, the California-based brand has also whipped up some new Converse sneakers in season-appropriate colorways.

Stüssy and Converse are back with a fresh offering of hairy Chuck 70 Hi and Ox sneakers, this time rendered in nice Poppy Red and Sky Blue colorways.

Stüssy's latest batch of Chuck Taylors arrives with that familiar fuzzy texture like 2022's collaborative Converse sneakers.

The frayed material takes over the sneakers' uppers entirely, covering up Converse's traditional All-Star patch. Stüssy's Converse Chuck 70s are then topped with spring-worthy hues and Stüssy's famed studded star motif, often seen in the brand's in-line offerings and other Converse sneakers.

Like its Nike sneakers, Stüssy's Converse's sneakers are known to receive some cool upgrades, like hemp builds, pleasing dye jobs, and lots of other Stüssy-ness in between.

In Fall 2022, Stüssy and Converse delivered some textured Chucks in navy and green (they were also appropriate for the time of year). Instead of the star logo, the pairs bore Stüssy's famous 8-ball on the side, taking the 8-Ball hysteria from the torso to the feet.

For 2024, Stüssy returns with new hairy Converse right in time for spring. The collaborative Chuck 70 Hi and Chuck 70 Ox sneakers are expected to land on March 8 on Stüssy and Converse's websites as well as their stores.

Stüssy seems to be in a hairy daze under the Nike umbrella. Recently, some Stüssy x Nike Waffle sneakers surfaced with semi-brushed, bright green uppers. Speaking of those vibrant Nikes, will they ever release?