A Ma Maniére's Luxe Leather Nike Air Maxes, Made in the Name of Love (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Keeping track of all the latest from Nike and A Ma Maniére is no easy task: When the duo isn’t releasing one of its many collections, its upcoming designs are being quietly teased or rumored about.

There is rarely a quiet day in the world of Nike and A Ma Maniére. 

With their latest collection, the “For The Love” campaign, it ticks off three of those Nike sneakers fans have been eagerly awaiting, teasers from A Ma Maniére and online leaks building up hype.

Take the blue-hued Jordan 3 that popped onto our radar at the beginning of the year, for example. Officially named the A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 3 “For The Love”, it's now finally dropping.

A Ma Maniére
A white grainy leather base emerges on the shoe, a departure from the usual burgundy palette found on A Ma Maniére's Nike sneakers, complemented by suede accents.

A Ma Maniére
And then there's the black and silver Air Force 1, drawing from their previous rare collaborative AF1 only gifted to those highly engaged in their communities. Again, it’s a sneaker that rumors have been circulating about for some time.

The Air Force 1 is part of Nike and A Ma Maniére’s ongoing “Hand Wash Cold” collection, a series named after the washing instructions often found in luxury clothing. As is an upcoming Air Max 95.

A supple suede take on a classic sneaker, the new Air Max follows the blueprint of A Ma Maniére’s previous Air Max 95: Premium leather panels held together with exposed zig-zag stitching and A Ma Maniére branding either embroidered or debossed around the sneaker. 

A Ma Maniére
All three sneakers are available via a raffle on the A Ma Maniére website. This comes before an exclusive women's only pre-release on March 22 and an official launch on March 29 in-store at all of the A Ma Maniére locations (Atlanta, Washington, DC, and Houston).

It's a healthy selection of elevated signature Nike sneakers hitting A Ma Maniére stores, especially considering that A Ma Maniére is coming off the back of a blockbuster anniversary collection featuring a wide-ranging selection of Nike, Jordan Brand, and Converse models. But the American retailer isn’t done there. 

The “For The Love” campaign also arrives with a 4-piece clothing capsule made in Europe using black Limonta Nylon and the Maison Maniére, a multi-city celebration hosted in Washington, DC and Houston, TX.

The events aim to unite people and communities. This is, for James Whitner, founder of The Whitaker Group (the company behind A Ma Maniére), all-important.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“This story is about connection and togetherness,” Whitner tells Highsnobiety. “We are creating experiences to help bring us closer. Our collective energy is a part of our superpower; through this, we must learn to have fun, embrace one another, smile, and fight for our piece."

