Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

BE@RBRICK's Got Its Own Crisp Levi's Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Perhaps one of streetwear's biggest non-human figures is MEDICOM TOY's BE@RBRICK collectible. Since its 2001 debut, the recognizable bear-shaped toy has starred in many collaborations with fashion and art giants ranging from Supreme to KAWS.

Its naturally enjoyed a few perks, too. In addition to getting dripped out in MCM prints, BE@RBRICK has even scored a custom-made Nike Tech Fleece (life-sized Dunks).

Shop Levi's
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Next up? The adorable bear figure is getting its own Levi's jeans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The latest BE@RBRICK x Levi's collaboration offers the bear in three sizes: 1000%, 400%, and two 100% sizes. Each piece features all-over graphics of vintage Levi's ad illustrations, pulled straight from the brand's archives.

The largest model comes with its own selvedge 501 jeans, shrunken just to fit the mini bear. Meanwhile, the 400% and one of the two 100% toys arrive with printed versions of the tiny jeans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The BE@RBRICK and Levi's collabs are few and far between, making of their projects super grails worth thousands in resale value.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The two came together in 2010 for an extremely limited run of fully denim-swaddled bears for the Levi's Taiwan store opening. Only of these five jean BE@RBRICKs exist.

Then in 2010, Levi's and BE@RBRICK got back together again, this time joined by BAPE. The three-way collaboration resulted in a 1000% piece, outfitted in a custom Levi's x BAPE denim jacket. It also featured the BAPE shark face, like those seen on the streetwear label's popular hoodies.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The BAPE collaboration retailed for around $1,000. Its StockX asking price? Oh, just roughly $10,000, in case any collectors have that kind of money laying around and are looking for a super exclusive toy.

The latest Levi's and BE@RBRICK offering looks to be a bit more accessible than previous linkups, meaning more than five pieces will likely be available. For those looking to cop, the collaboration is expected to launch at Levi's on March 21, followed by a drop at MEDICOM TOY on March 22, ranging from the $185 three-piece set to the $1,200 70-centimeter size.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$545.00
Available in:
MXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$70.00
Available in:
One size
Rick OwensBela Boxers Black
$625.00
Available in:
485052
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Sean Wotherspoon & GAP Present: GapVintage (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • As This Japanese Collaborator Knows, Levi's Denim Is at Its Best Super Wide
    • Style
  • Levi’s Jeans? For Rock Climbing? Satisfy Says So
    • Style
  • The Levi's "Renaissance" Is Even Bigger Than Beyoncé
    • Style
  • In Case You Forgot, Levi's Is Still Very Good at Making Workwear
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • This Advanced, Snakeskin Air Max Sneaker Is Too Nice for Words
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • The World's Coolest Brands Are Craving New Balance's Most Normal Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Dressed in Icy Blues, Nike’s Wildly Wavy Foamposites Are Too Cold
    • Sneakers
  • These Are the Best BE@RBRICKs to Buy Right Now
    • Style
  • BE@RBRICK's Got Its Own Crisp Levi's Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Baseball GOAT Shohei Ohtani Takes on New Balance’s Dad Shoe GOAT
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now