BE@RBRICK's Got Its Own Crisp Levi's Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)

Perhaps one of streetwear's biggest non-human figures is MEDICOM TOY's BE@RBRICK collectible. Since its 2001 debut, the recognizable bear-shaped toy has starred in many collaborations with fashion and art giants ranging from Supreme to KAWS.

Its naturally enjoyed a few perks, too. In addition to getting dripped out in MCM prints, BE@RBRICK has even scored a custom-made Nike Tech Fleece (life-sized Dunks).

Next up? The adorable bear figure is getting its own Levi's jeans.

The latest BE@RBRICK x Levi's collaboration offers the bear in three sizes: 1000%, 400%, and two 100% sizes. Each piece features all-over graphics of vintage Levi's ad illustrations, pulled straight from the brand's archives.

The largest model comes with its own selvedge 501 jeans, shrunken just to fit the mini bear. Meanwhile, the 400% and one of the two 100% toys arrive with printed versions of the tiny jeans.

The BE@RBRICK and Levi's collabs are few and far between, making of their projects super grails worth thousands in resale value.

The two came together in 2010 for an extremely limited run of fully denim-swaddled bears for the Levi's Taiwan store opening. Only of these five jean BE@RBRICKs exist.

Then in 2010, Levi's and BE@RBRICK got back together again, this time joined by BAPE. The three-way collaboration resulted in a 1000% piece, outfitted in a custom Levi's x BAPE denim jacket. It also featured the BAPE shark face, like those seen on the streetwear label's popular hoodies.

The BAPE collaboration retailed for around $1,000. Its StockX asking price? Oh, just roughly $10,000, in case any collectors have that kind of money laying around and are looking for a super exclusive toy.

The latest Levi's and BE@RBRICK offering looks to be a bit more accessible than previous linkups, meaning more than five pieces will likely be available. For those looking to cop, the collaboration is expected to launch at Levi's on March 21, followed by a drop at MEDICOM TOY on March 22, ranging from the $185 three-piece set to the $1,200 70-centimeter size.