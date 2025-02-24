Only Clipse Could Eclipse Pharrell's Behemoth adidas Superstars (EXCLUSIVE)

Pharrell is a Virginia man, through and through. A recent Louis Vuitton runway was expressely Virgina-coded, his Something in the Water festival is always hosted on Virgina Beach, and now he has Clipse modeling his adidas Superstar 92 sneaker, which wears "Virginia" printed on its tongue.

In the same way that Clipse and Pharrell's aughts heyday thrived on larger-than-life 'tude — big outfits, bigger beats — Pharrell's adidas Superstar 92 is a literally massive sneaker that demands a big personality to outweigh.

Shot in Virginia by Virgina-born photographer Cam Hicks, Pharrell's Superstar 92 campaign stars Bronx-born siblings Pusha T and No Malice, who formed Clipse in Virgina in the early '90s. It's an Old Dominion State-apalooza!

And, yes, Pharrell's new adidas collaboration lives up to the campaign's scale by being quite literally huge.

We saw him wearing this XXXL-sized Superstar sneaker last year, actually, though that sample version was retooled into the all-new adidas Superstar 92 that's dropping March 1 on adidas' website for $200, a supersized symbol of the ongoing Superstar renaissance.

Wait a second. A conventional Superstar runs you only $100 or so. Why is Pharrell's Superstar 92 double the price?

Because it's double the size. Give or take.

As a true '90s throwback, Pharrell's new adidas sneaker goes back to the days of puffy tongues and puffed-up silhouettes. His extra-thick leather Superstar 92 is inspired by the full profile of padded snowboard boots, very much in line with the shoe shapes that Pharrell himself has grown quite fond of wearing.

And, again, because this truly is a Virginia joint, the name of Pharrell's home state is printed upon the sneaker's tongue.

Clipse has quietly resurfaced as a minor force in fashion as of late, made mostly impressive by the duo's relative radio silence: They haven't released a new album since 2009's well-received When the Casket Drops. However, a new Clipse record is reportedly ready for release, give or take.

In the meantime, Clipse have starred in Moncler campaigns, snagged Carhartt collaborations, and sat front-row at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton runway shows. Pusha T even became an official house ambassador in 2024.

That's Virgina's finest for you.