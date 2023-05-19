Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

PLEASURES' First 3D-Printed Shoe Is an 'Evangelion' Reference

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 2

PLEASURES' footwear collaborations are some of the best in the biz. The prolific streetwear label has devised clever team-ups with everyone from Crocs and Dr. Martens to Sperry and Reebok (multiple times!) so it's about time that PLEASURES devised its own in-house footwear line.

Created with Zellerfeld, easily the footwear industry's most visible 3D-printing shoe imprint, PLEASURES' debut shoes are futuristic but still ought to be at least a little familiar to fans (not least because PLEASURES has been teasing them for weeks).

PLEASURES and Zellerfeld ideated the "3D Tank Shoe", chunky loafers that evolve the easy-on silhouette commongly styled in PLEASURES lookbooks. PLEASURES 3D Tank Shoe updates the shape with a ridged sole and one-piece construction typical of 3D-printed footwear.

Available May 19 on Zellerfeld's website, PLEASURES' 3D Tank Shoe is made to order, fully customizable down to the width and cushioning.

Because each one made of a single chunk of synthetic material, the shoes can be returned to Zellerfeld at the end of their lifecycle to be recycled into a fresh pair.

As is typical for PLEASURES, the shoes' design inspiration is especially thoughtful.

Typically, founder Alex D. James interweaves the pop culture touchstones that shaped his own taste into PLEASURES oeuvre. He loves UNKLE and Mo'Wax Records, so PLEASURES created a collaborative clothing collection with them. He loves Ghost World, so PLEASURES put on a screening in Los Angeles.

James most recently published an open letter to Aphex Twim AKA Richard D. James, the reclusive electronic music pioneer to formally ask for a PLEASURES collaboration (that they share two initials is mere coincidence, unfortunately).

Point being, nearly everything PLEASURES creates is informed by James' own preferences. He is PLEASURES and vice versa.

So, the PLEASURES x Zellerfeld 3D Tank Shoe isn't just a next-level loafer: it's a reference to cult anime franchise Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Evangelion is a twisty series that begins with a classic shonen plot: teens are forced to pilot giant mechs and combat a supernatural threat that threatens the planet.

Things get way wilder as the story goes, eventually mutating into a heady psychodrama that explores and inverts Christian mythology.

Also: there's some incredible robot designs!

1 / 2

PLEASURES cites the "the fighter tank worn on foot" by one of the Evangelion mech as key inspiration for the 3D Tank Shoe's design, but you can also see the mech's eerie faces (inspired by artistic artworks of demons!) informing the shoes' debossed "eyes"

Plus, a few Evangelion characters typically wear loafers (Rei Ayonami and Mari Makinami) so you can make a few connections here.

All that wouldn't matter if the shoe was ugly — and there are some ugly Eva shoes out there — but, happily, PLEASURES' snub-nosed, 3D-printed loafer is a pretty handsome proposition.

Get in the loafers, Shinji.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Time To Spin That Track With DJ THC and Levi's 1873 XX Waist Overalls

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme Is Dead, Long Live Supreme

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No More Sneakers: Kanye Is Just Wearing Socks Now

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    WTF Is Going On With Kanye's New YEEZY Shoes?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Congrats Royal 1s, You've Been Selected for Reimagining

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Final YEEZY Sneaker Sale Is About to Begin

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023