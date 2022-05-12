Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Dr. Martens' Mules Get a PLEASURES Upgrade

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Dr. Martens
1 / 3

Brand: Dr. Martens x PLEASURES

Model: SS22 Jorge Mule

Release Date: Available now

Price: $150

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: Have you found yourself overwhelmed by sneaker fatigue? Tired of missing out on all of your grails thanks to holding Ls on raffles, resale culture, and the steady upward creep of retail prices? Well, a post-sneaker world exists, and it's calling your name.

There are far more options than your sneaker rotation may care to admit – Clarks Originals has plenty of options (including GORE-TEX remixes), while HIP x Paraboot offers a duo of sophisticated silhouettes, and Samuel Ross' industrial takes on ROA and Dr. Martens are worthy of recognition.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Dr. Martens has been a staple option for anybody that's been looking to expand their footwear rotation over the year. For many subcultural groups and style tribes, the classic 6-eye boot is a uniform piece – timeless, clean, and unbeatable.

Pleasures x Dr. MartensJorge Black Nappa
$155.00
I'd struggle to argue; I've always kept a pair in rotation. They do the job for those winter days traipsing through snow or knocking boots on cold nights, and they'll keep your stomping the days away throughout the festival season.

There's far more to the brand than boots, of course. For all of the clog and mule lovers out there, its latest collaboration with PLEASURES is perfect. The SS22 Jorge Mule isn't the first time these two labels synonymous with music subcultures have come together, but it is their most laid-back addition thus far.

Dr. MartensJorge Black Repello Calf Suede
$230.00
In essence, this piece of footwear is an easy-going sandal; a classic mule with a cut-up design rendered in soft black Nappa leather and an easy-wearing Vibe sole. The final look is finished with classic PLEASURES script embroidery across the forefoot, so everyone knows exactly who you're wearing.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

