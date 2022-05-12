Dr. Martens' Mules Get a PLEASURES Upgrade

Brand: Dr. Martens x PLEASURES

Model: SS22 Jorge Mule

Release Date: Available now

Price: $150

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: Have you found yourself overwhelmed by sneaker fatigue? Tired of missing out on all of your grails thanks to holding Ls on raffles, resale culture, and the steady upward creep of retail prices? Well, a post-sneaker world exists, and it's calling your name.

There are far more options than your sneaker rotation may care to admit – Clarks Originals has plenty of options (including GORE-TEX remixes), while HIP x Paraboot offers a duo of sophisticated silhouettes, and Samuel Ross' industrial takes on ROA and Dr. Martens are worthy of recognition.

Dr. Martens has been a staple option for anybody that's been looking to expand their footwear rotation over the year. For many subcultural groups and style tribes, the classic 6-eye boot is a uniform piece – timeless, clean, and unbeatable.

I'd struggle to argue; I've always kept a pair in rotation. They do the job for those winter days traipsing through snow or knocking boots on cold nights, and they'll keep your stomping the days away throughout the festival season.

There's far more to the brand than boots, of course. For all of the clog and mule lovers out there, its latest collaboration with PLEASURES is perfect. The SS22 Jorge Mule isn't the first time these two labels synonymous with music subcultures have come together, but it is their most laid-back addition thus far.

In essence, this piece of footwear is an easy-going sandal; a classic mule with a cut-up design rendered in soft black Nappa leather and an easy-wearing Vibe sole. The final look is finished with classic PLEASURES script embroidery across the forefoot, so everyone knows exactly who you're wearing.

