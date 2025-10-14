Post Archive Faction Built Utilitarian Boots From Suede Clarks Wallabees

The last time we saw Post Archive Faction (PAF) and Clarks' debut sneaker collection, it was a real snooze-fest. However, that isn’t a reflection of the two brands’ technically elevated Wallabee shoes.

For its Fall/Winter 2025 show, PAF had its models sleeping on beds in the middle of a vast room. The shoes, which included these rugged Clarks boots, were neatly lined up at the foot of each bed, waiting for their assigned model to “wake up” and lace up their shoes.

From that winter collection, we’ve received a new round of PAF’s stylish On running shoes, released just last week. And now, it’s the turn of Clarks' more formal PAF shoes to see the light of day.

As part of Clarks’ 200th anniversary celebrations, PAF brought some of its utilitarian design language to the brand’s smart-casual mid-top boot.

The WallabeeBT PAF shoe is a newly engineered silhouette with meandering stitching running across its upper. Available in either black or grey, using a short-haired suede fabric bespoke to this collaboration, that is pretty much the extent of PAF’s design interventions.

Down below, you find a grippy Vibram sole used by Clarks for all its most outdoorsy shoes. No surprises there, PAF being a brand that’s grounded in functionality.

Whereas PAF’s other footwear collection, a series of asymmetric paneled sneakers with On, fits the brand’s sportswear inclinations, this Clarks shoe is the other side of PAF’s techy language.

The WallabeeBT PAF, releasing October 17 from Clarks’ website, shows the brand’s more dressy side. Although, naturally, still with a utilitarian edge.

