Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Knee-High, GORE-TEX Clarks Are a Fisherman’s Friend

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Clarks Wallabee shoes, with their easily scuffed suede outer and low-traction crepe soles, aren’t footwear you want to wear for hours on end in deep mud and water. However, the Clarks Originals x DAIWA PIER 39 ANGLER'S WALLABEE GTX SP? Well, that’s ready to get dirty in the great outdoors. 

DAIWA PIER 39, a Japanese label founded by the former director at Beams Plus, Nakada Shinsuke, crafts rugged outdoor clothing inspired by fishing gear. And it’s turned Clarks’ classic casual leather shoe into a knee-high boot fit for angling.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Like most angling boots, which are typically similar to a welly boot, the Wallabee has a tall construction with a cinch cord at the top in case you’re fishing in deep waters. For times that you’re not knee-deep in a river, the shoe’s GORE-TEX gaiter can be removed, making the knee-high boot become ankle-height. 

daiwa pier 39
1 / 2

Without its tall waterproof extension attached, the classic moccasin-inspired shape of a Wallabee reveals itself. However, this outdoorsy Wallabee has durable metal lace hooks and a waterproof zipper plus a deep ridged Vibram sole — features that a keen fisherman will appreciate. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Arriving alongside pocket-heavy field jackets and weather-resistant GORE-TEX trousers, the fishing-appropriate Clarks will be released on September 28 as part of the third drop of DAIWA PIER 39’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection (the shoes retail for ¥55,000, which is roughly $388).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Strangely not the first fishing-inspired moccasin to release this year, DAIWA PIER 39 might have created the most sturdy, all-terrain-appropriate Clarks Wallabee in the shoe's storied 56-year history. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsGEL-QUANTUM KINETIC Dark Sepia/Black
$285.00
Available in:
Several sizes
ROALong Sleeve Graphic Demitasse
$145.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Sant Ambroeus x HighsnobietyWool Logo Cap Dark Brown
$60.00
Available in:
One size

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Clarks & GOLF WANG Make Their Love Official
    • Footwear
  • NEIGHBORHOOD Proves Clarks’ Wallabee Is the World’s Most Versatile Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • These Beautiful Clarks Get More Beautiful Over Time
    • Footwear
  • Welcome Back, Original Clarks Wallabee (Oh How We Missed You)
    • Footwear
    • sponsored
  • The Clarks Wallabee Is Getting Wavy
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
What To Read Next
  • The Future Is Oakley's Transforming Sunglasses
    • Style
  • Crocs’ All-Terrain Clog Gets Its Own Hiking Jacket (And Bag!)
    • Sneakers
  • Dr. Martens' Rugged Workwear Shoes Go All Topsy-Turvy
    • Footwear
  • Babygirls, Balloon Skirts, and Body-Con: Dispatches From LFW
    • Style
  • Knee-High, GORE-TEX Clarks Are a Fisherman’s Friend
    • Sneakers
  • The Biggest Thing at London Fashion Week? Small Brands
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now