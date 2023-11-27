Post Malone Makes Crocs ‘n PJs Look Professional

Post Malone has been rocking pajama set after pajama set with the same pair of Crocs while on tour in Australia, and the whole look is doing him all sorts of good. The rapper is no stranger to an elastic waist (or a cushy clog) but his most recent pajama outfits are set-ting the bar very high for anyone considering wearing their jammies out in public, because it is a choice one should not make lightly.

For Post, it’s all about a good print if you’re going to wear your PJs outside of the house. When he arrived in Sydney, he wore a pair of bear-printed pajamas and white Crocs. Later in the week, he wore leopard-printed pajamas and later, a yellow, short PJ ensemble with an equestrian-themed print. For both of the latter looks, he wore the same pair of camo-inspired Crocs.

The PJ parade continued when Post wore a blue and white plaid set with those camo Crocs. These were the most pajama-y of all of the other looks he’s worn down under so far, but they also look the most dapper by far. The short length of the shirt over the trim pant makes it look more like an athleisure look and less like Post’s wandering to the kitchen at 2 AM for a glass of water.

And, though nothing matched, the rapper still looked put together. His pajamas were just baggy enough for catching shut-eye on a flight around the world but sleek enough to look semi-sharp (as sharp as you can look in PJs). His Crocs have nothing to do with the outfits as a whole, print or color-wise, but the audacity to mix camo clogs with a leopard set or a classic check pattern is enough to make Post’s PJs a fashion moment.

It also does not go unnoticed that whoever is trimming his beard lately deserves a very big tip. The fact that it’s big without leaning into unkempt territory gives Post’s whole PJ look a laidback grown-up vibe and less like a little boy on Christmas morning.

Wearing pajamas might be a practical choice for Post Malone, as no one wants to be uncomfortable while traveling from city to city, especially when they’re doing multiple “shoeys” a night — an Australian “tradition” wherein one takes shots out of a worn shoe. Even with the PJs, though, you'd never know that Postie was in recovery mode, though, with how slick he looks in his jammies.