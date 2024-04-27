Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Oakley’s Pas Normal Collab Is Anything But Normal (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Oakley and Pas Normal Studios’ first collaboration is even better than I expected.

When I first heard that the famed eyewear brand was teaming up with Copenhagen’s fashion-centric cycling label about one month ago, I was stoked for two reasons.

Firstly because it was a dead certainty that whatever the two brands concocted would be aesthetically faultless. Secondly, it’s also about time I re-upped my eyewear game as we head into another sport-filled summer.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Oakley, though isn’t all about eyewear, as is proven by the wearable gear it's made alongside Pas Normal Studios. So it's also time to re-up my everyday wear too it seems!

Oakley
1 / 4

Designed for daily commutes and race victories alike, the collaboration celebrates cycling’s unique lifestyle with technical gear and casual wear that merge both tradition and innovation with style and function.

Traditionally cycling has been full of tribes, with roadies only nodding to other roadies and gear-clad mountain bikers disregarding anything that isn’t a life-or-death situation.

Oakley and Pas Normal, though, isn’t a release for one tribe or another. It’s a collaboration for everyone, even non-cyclists, such is the collection’s wearability.

"For me, cycling is the journey and not the destination," said Karl Oskar Olsen, Creative Director and Pas Normal Studios Co-Founder.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Collaborating with Oakley, one of the strongest brands in the industry with its rich history is a natural progression of where we want to take Pas Normal Studios”.

The limited-edition collection of casual and performance apparel, which drops online April 30, also features a PNS take on Oakley’s famed Encoder Strike sunglasses and the Radar EV Path, a widely considered sport-eyewear classic.

“We’ve fused two iconic sports styles and distinctive brand essences,” said Brian Takumi, VP of Brand Soul and Creative at Oakley.

“Cycling put Oakley onto the map as a performance leader of technology and design in 1984. Our collaboration is a testament to the human endless quest for betterment and adventure, celebrating the spirit of exploration that rides within cycling DNA”.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Oakley's Olympic Vision Isn't Just About Victory
  • The 26 Best Sportswear Brands in the World
  • Oakley Aura Is About the Moments No One Sees
  • Travis Scott's First Oakleys Are Already the Rarest Oakleys (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now