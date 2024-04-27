Oakley’s Pas Normal Collab Is Anything But Normal (EXCLUSIVE)

Oakley and Pas Normal Studios’ first collaboration is even better than I expected.

When I first heard that the famed eyewear brand was teaming up with Copenhagen’s fashion-centric cycling label about one month ago, I was stoked for two reasons.

Firstly because it was a dead certainty that whatever the two brands concocted would be aesthetically faultless. Secondly, it’s also about time I re-upped my eyewear game as we head into another sport-filled summer.

Oakley, though isn’t all about eyewear, as is proven by the wearable gear it's made alongside Pas Normal Studios. So it's also time to re-up my everyday wear too it seems!

Oakley 1 / 4

Designed for daily commutes and race victories alike, the collaboration celebrates cycling’s unique lifestyle with technical gear and casual wear that merge both tradition and innovation with style and function.

Traditionally cycling has been full of tribes, with roadies only nodding to other roadies and gear-clad mountain bikers disregarding anything that isn’t a life-or-death situation.

Oakley and Pas Normal, though, isn’t a release for one tribe or another. It’s a collaboration for everyone, even non-cyclists, such is the collection’s wearability.

"For me, cycling is the journey and not the destination," said Karl Oskar Olsen, Creative Director and Pas Normal Studios Co-Founder.

"Collaborating with Oakley, one of the strongest brands in the industry with its rich history is a natural progression of where we want to take Pas Normal Studios”.

The limited-edition collection of casual and performance apparel, which drops online April 30, also features a PNS take on Oakley’s famed Encoder Strike sunglasses and the Radar EV Path, a widely considered sport-eyewear classic.

Oakley

“We’ve fused two iconic sports styles and distinctive brand essences,” said Brian Takumi, VP of Brand Soul and Creative at Oakley.

“Cycling put Oakley onto the map as a performance leader of technology and design in 1984. Our collaboration is a testament to the human endless quest for betterment and adventure, celebrating the spirit of exploration that rides within cycling DNA”.