Prada's New Approach: Designing Clothes Without a Meaning

Prada is changing.

“A Change of Tone” is the title of the Italian fashion house’s newest collection. And before proceedings had even kicked off, Prada Spring/Summer 2026 hinted at some differences in approach.

In its usual industrial showspace at Fondazione Prada, the windows were left uncovered to allow natural light inside. And instead of the typical elaborate set design (recent highlights from Prada shows include slime dripping from the ceiling or a zen garden visible beneath a glass runway), the concrete-clad space was left unadorned (except for a range of shaggy flower-shaped rugs).

It’s the first time the room has been left so bare, stated Raf Simons backstage. The reason for this starkly decorated, brutalist showspace? Calmness, a buzzword he and co-creative director Miuccia Prada repeatedly mentioned post-show.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy Prada’s newest summer attire with the calmness Miuccia and Raf intended.

A longtime proponent of short-shorts, Prada opened with some typically minuscule legwear. But this season, inseams shrank even smaller.

The selection of tiny trunks — often adorned with equally tiny cargo pockets and cinched to the leg through elastic — was sometimes entirely obscured beneath leather jackets or tops. But while the SS26 shorts were riding high, shirts were doing the opposite. Safari-style shirts had an exaggerated length, reaching halfway down the wearer's thigh.

This wasn’t the only display of contradictions: Trench coats and leather jackets were paired with the barely-there legwear, clashing against the summer vacation gear, while a sporty red track top emerged beneath a classic grey two-piece suit with its sleeves rolled up.

However, the most striking oddity came in the form of headwear. Tall, cone-shaped hats topped many a look, some with long strands of material hanging down onto the wearer’s face.

For this collection, Prada’s show notes spoke of “a shift of attitude — dismantling of meaning, and dismantling power.” Essentially, there's no purpose in trying to find deeper meanings in Prada’s left-field summer wardrobe. Instead, stay calm and enjoy the eclecticism.

