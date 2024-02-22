Prada In Milan Is Always Worth the Wait

On February 22, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons will present Prada’s Fall/Winter 2024 womenswear collection on day two of Milan Fashion Week.

The Prada show, which starts at 2pm CET, is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated shows of a jam-packed Milan schedule, and one that in recent seasons has proven to be more than worth the hype.

For Spring/Summer 2024, Prada focused on the evolution of signature house designs, as well as the techniques and materials that form them.

Although the clothes themselves were impressive, it was the surroundings that really grabbed the attention, as models meandered through a slime-divided set, similar to house's menswear show earlier in the year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Will there be slime inside the house's famed Milanese Fondazione Prada this time around? Who knows, although going by the brand’s Instagram teaser, they certainly didn't suggest so.

When it comes to the garments, though, last season was all about reworked classics for Prada. Think knee-length pencil skirts, classic sweaters, and kitten heels. It was ugly chic office-core, but realized through the inimitable Prada lens.

Miuccia Prada has been making a case for decades that beauty can be a lot more enthralling with a sprinkle of ugliness thrown in, which is exactly what we saw last time out.

Prada is always one of Milan Fashion Week’s biggest occasions and Fall/Winter 2024 is no different.