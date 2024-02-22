Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Prada In Milan Is Always Worth the Wait

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

On February 22, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons will present Prada’s Fall/Winter 2024 womenswear collection on day two of Milan Fashion Week.

The Prada show, which starts at 2pm CET, is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated shows of a jam-packed Milan schedule, and one that in recent seasons has proven to be more than worth the hype.

For Spring/Summer 2024, Prada focused on the evolution of signature house designs, as well as the techniques and materials that form them.

Although the clothes themselves were impressive, it was the surroundings that really grabbed the attention, as models meandered through a slime-divided set, similar to house's menswear show earlier in the year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Will there be slime inside the house's famed Milanese Fondazione Prada this time around? Who knows, although going by the brand’s Instagram teaser, they certainly didn't suggest so.

When it comes to the garments, though, last season was all about reworked classics for Prada. Think knee-length pencil skirts, classic sweaters, and kitten heels. It was ugly chic office-core, but realized through the inimitable Prada lens.

Miuccia Prada has been making a case for decades that beauty can be a lot more enthralling with a sprinkle of ugliness thrown in, which is exactly what we saw last time out.

Prada is always one of Milan Fashion Week’s biggest occasions and Fall/Winter 2024 is no different.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Fleece Hood
Highsnobiety
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-4 OG
Salomon
$190
Image on Highsnobiety
Crossbody Bag
Stone Island
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • Best new beauty products and launches of January 2024
    Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of January
    • Beauty
  • prada fw24 mens
    Prada FW24: A Day at the Prada Office
    • Style
  • Bella Ramsey wears a blue Prada shirt at the 2024 Golden Globes
    Why Is Prada So Good Right Now?
    • Style
  • First look at Jerry Lorenzo's adidas x Prada sneaker collab
    Jerry Lorenzo Designed the Latest adidas x Prada Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • James Blake & Jameela Jamil walk in NYC. Blake wears Prada and Bottega Veneta
    Maybe James Blake Makes a Better Model Than Musician
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Nike ACG Rufus Mule 2024.
    Gorpcore’s Favorite Nike ACG Mule Is Making a Comeback
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MM6 Is Arguably More Margiela Than the Maison
    • Style
  • CDG Play's Spring/Summer 2024 collection of cardigans, sweaters, shirts, and K-Way jackets
    Can You Have Too Much CDG Play?
    • Style
  • Diesel's FW24 milan fashion week runway show
    Diesel's Y2K Vision Has Melted Away
    • Style
  • adidas YEEZY Slides, YEEZY Foam Runners & YEEZY BOOST 500 sneakers in adidas' March 2024 restock
    adidas YEEZY's March 2024 Drop: Everything to Know
    • Sneakers
  • hot wheels
    Generational Speed: the History of Hot Wheels and Its Racing Origins
    • Design
    • sponsored

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024