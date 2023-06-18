Sign up to never miss a drop
The Prada SS24 Motto: The Higher the Short, The Longer the Sleeve

When shorts go high, sleeves go low...and super long. It's the Prada way.

Prada's Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection debuted today at Milan Fashion Week, with Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons returning with an ever-so-sleek offering for next spring. And we mean sleek – Prada's SS24 footwear looked shiny and slimy as hell.

Prada's glossy, square-toed shoes were styled with the label's huge, new-season handbags and round glasses, advancing Prada's reign in the accessories game. Must we remind you of last season's chunky footwear and flask totes? Perfection.

For SS24, Prada and Simons explored what they called "an absolute freedom of the body," taking wardrobe staples and giving them some unique elements like florals, pockets, or elongated sleeving. Nothing too wild to take away from Prada's clean look, of course.

Instead, the clothes were full of character.

Like SS23, Prada continues to reject shorts below the knee in embrace of ones that stop mid-thigh with grandad-level high waistlines.

Paired with the shorts are shirts with broadened shoulders, cinched waists, and very-Raf super long sleeves (remember *that* Kyle Kuzma sweater?). You may find other unexpected elements like a floral print and even waterfall trims on them.

Prada SS24 also sees the brand offer its two cents on the gorpcore craze, showcased through sleek parkas and vests with pockets aplenty.

Prada's palette features the usual calm hues combined with spring-worthy pastels from Prada's past, pairing perfectly with fluid tailoring and details rooted in individuality.

What more can we say? Prada SS24 was quite good.

