Princess Diana Made This Eagles Jacket the Stuff of Dreams — Until Now

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Princess Diana, one of the most stylish folks to ever live, wore a lot of cool things. One of her most bizarre and excellent outfits was anchored by a kelly green and silver Philadelpha Eagles varsity jacket that immediately became the stuff of Diana collector dreams.

Over 30 years later, Mitchell & Ness is re-releasing Princess Di's Eagles jacket, granting the letterman the luxurious treatment it deserves.

It's a thoughtfully worthy reissue of a garment so strikingly unusual that it'd have been a classic in its own right, though Diana took it from intriguing to iconic.

Back in 1991, Princess Diana was first seen wearing her green Mitchell & Ness Eagles jacket while taking Prince Harry to school; she'd wear it again in the cover story for a 1994 issue of People.

In a recent episode of ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, Ken Wharfe, Diana's former bodyguard, talked at length about the jacket, which is an oddity not only because it's a particularly striking piece in and of itself, but also because American football was a true curio at the time in Britain, especially compared to sports like what the bloody Yanks call soccer.

According to Wharfe, Diana received the jacket in the '80s from Marnie Schneider, granddaughter of then-Eagles owner Leonard Tose, and wasn't seen wearing it for another decade.

Everything Diana wore turned to gold. Sure, it was mostly because she was indescribably famous but also because she had enduringly exceptional style that resonates to this day.

British knitwear company Warm & Wonderful has to sell its contemporary iterations of the sheep sweater that Diana herself once wore as pre-orders because demand remains so high; the original Diana-worn garment recently sold at auction for over $1 million.

Here we are in 2023 and Mitchell & Ness is reissuing Princess Di's bespoke Eagles jacket as part of a limited edition release that goes beyond recreating the original.

This new edition is recut to affect the oversized fit of Diana's own Eagles jacket, for instance, and boasts "exceptional attention to detail" in its construction, according to Mitchel & Ness' press release.

1 / 10
Mitchell & Ness

Dropping November 9 on Mitchell & Ness' website and Fanatics' web store, the new edition of the Princess Diana Eagles jacket will retail for $400.

Might sound like a tall order for non-Eagles fans — hell, Eagles fans too, why not — but considering that some are trying to sell their own '80s-era Eagles jackets for upwards of $2,500, it's not that bad.

The only hard thing will be getting one of the jackets at retail. Princess Diana's many adoring fans don't let Di-related go quietly.

