The Longer The Coat, The Better Prepared For Winter

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
In contemporary menswear, long coats have truly stood the test of time. Not only have they been worn for centuries, but they have also had an enormous impact on all outerwear.

Back when Scottish chemist Charles Macintosh created the mac in 1823, it was the first-ever raincoat. Made waterproof through rubber dissolved in coal-tar naphtha, it arguably makes him the founding father for all those obsessed with watching the water bead from their GORE-TEX jackets.

Today, things are a bit different. Outdoor brands fulfill the role of making us gawp at waterproof technologies, and there's a wide range of long coats that have become classic styles.

You have the trench coat which accompanied armies during WW1 and WW2, the lapelled overcoat which has remained part of the uniform for formal occasions since the late 18th century, and then the parka, a more recent addition, has gone from being essential to fight against Arctic winters to being essential for Oasis fanboys.

This rich history makes pretty much any long coat so deeply entrenched in fashion history that it's relatively immune to passing trends.

But, that hasn't stopped designers from getting experimental.

Whether it's switching out heavy wool for technical nylon or adding Joy Division artwork (as Raf Simons did for the now-iconic AW03 parka coats) labels from Stüssy to Hermes and everyone in between have their own take on a long coat.

For this fall and winter, we have picked out our favorite long coats for you to shop. Check them out below.

Scroll down to find the best long coats for 2023

Our Legacy Polar Coat

Polar Coat

$1055

Our Legacy

Buy at Highsnobiety

Lined with faux fur which pops out from behind the pockets, hem, and cuffs, the outer layer of this long coat is crafted from Italian technical polyester. Elevating wardrobe staples is something Our Legacy excels at and it's done it again here.

Universal Works Mowbray Cortina Houndstooth Coat

Image on Highsnobiety

Cortina Houndstooth Wool-Blend Tweed Coat

$390

Universal Works

Buy at Mr Porter

Nottingham-based brand Universal Works specializes in creating robust, workwear-inspired staples and that's exactly what this coat is. The full-length outerwear piece comes in wool-blend tweed and is decorated through a houndstooth-checked pattern.

Entire Studios RBI Coat

Image on Highsnobiety

RBI Coat

$765

entire studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

For its latest collection, drop 4, Entire Studios continued to expand its range of highly-popular puffer jackets. Alongside its boxy-fitting, oversized styles that are commonly worn by celebrities, there's also this long-length style filled with ethically sourced duck down and feather fill for a seriously warm and cozy coat.

Loro Piana Gibson Brushed Woven Coat

Image on Highsnobiety

Gibson Brushed Woven Coat

$5200

Loro Piana

Buy at Mr Porter

Easily the most luxurious (and expensive) of the options here, Loro Piana's Gibson coat is crafted from one of the label's signature top-of-the-range fabrics. The coat features an outer shell comprised of alpaca, wool, and cashmere blend fabric that has been brushed for a textured finish.

Acne Studios Packable Trench Coat

Image on Highsnobiety

Packable Trench Coat

$800

Acne Studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

This trench coat from Acne Studios is unlike any of the others on this list and for a variety of reasons. The long coat comes printed with branding all over, can be packed into a zip-up compartment at the back, and is made in a fabric so lightweight that it's translucent.

Dries Van Noten Rankle Coat

Image on Highsnobiety

Rankle Coat

$2140

Dries Van Noten

Buy at Highsnobiety

You can trust Dries Van Noten to add graphic prints to practically anything and everything. This oversized coat comes with an equally oversized floral print that covers the front and back.

FOG Fear Of God Essentials Twill Coat

Image on Highsnobiety

Twill Coat

$300

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials

Buy at Mr Porter

It's not just those highly-popular hoodies with the logo sprawled across the chest that Fear Of God Essentials offers, it has all sorts of essential wardrobe pieces. That includes this clean-cut long coat crafted from cotton-blend twill fabric.

Highsnobiety HS05 Light-Insulated Eco-Poly Trench Coat

Image on Highsnobiety

Light Insulated Eco-Poly Trench Coat

$375

Highsnobiety HS05

Buy at Highsnobiety

Fully lined and insulated for extra warmth, this trench coat is crafted from water-resistant, recycled polyester to make it winter-appropriate. It arrives as part of the first collection from our newly-named in-house label, HS05.

and wander Water-Repellent Light Coat

Water-Repellent Light Coat

$820

and wander

Buy at Highsnobiety

Japanese outdoor brand and wander doesn't just do technical shell jackets, it also adds its outdoor-ready expertise to more formal styles such as this long mac. The lightweight, water-repellant mac is constructed from matt nylon.

Moncler x Salehe Bembury Menger Parka

Image on Highsnobiety

Menger Parka

$2050

Moncler x Salehe Bembury

Buy at Highsnobiety

First invented to deal with the Arctic Circle's blisteringly cold temperatures, the parka found itself as part of the military uniform thanks to its warmth-providing properties and oversized fit that could be thrown over a number of layers. So it makes sense that Salehe Bembury chose to create his own, decked out in GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ fabric, for his function-focused Moncler collaboration.

Palais de Tokyo x Highsnobiety Jacket

Jacket

$310

Palais de Tokyo x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Part of our collaboration with the historic gallery Palais de Tokyo, this long coat comes printed with its new logo. Crafted from lightweight nylon fabric, this coat won't be much help on its own in the depths of winter but is perfect for layering.

Acne Studios Coat

Image on Highsnobiety

Single-Breasted Coat

$1300

Acne Studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

A classic long coat style, this design from Acne Studios is a more formal option than most on this list. Crafted from a wool shell that boasts a soft, rich hand feel, the single-breasted coat is detailed with a notched collar and three-button closure.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

