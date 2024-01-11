Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

An Underrated '70s Runner is Returning From PUMA's Archive

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

We're not even a full two weeks into the new year yet and already PUMA is launching back-to-back sneaker releases.

Earlier this week it announced that football-inspired sneakers created with Coperni will be arriving later in January, its Mostro model is making a comeback with the first release slated for this Saturday (January 13), and on the same day, there's the re-release of another model: the PUMA Easy Rider.

A running shoe that was first released in the '70s, the Easy Rider's comeback starts with a new, premium variation.

1 / 3
Highsnobiety

Staying true to the shoe's original design, the new Easy Rider comes with all the features you'd expect to find on a classic running shoe from the period.

The gum sole unit, for example, spills out onto the upper in signature '70s style while its sleek shape and T-toe construction are also a throwback to early running models.

Image on Highsnobiety

Easy Rider

$145

PUMA

Buy at Highsnobiety

The first of a string of re-releases that are slated for the Easy Rider in 2024 is a simple Glacial Gray colorway with a leather Fomstrip logo.

PUMA's vast archive starting to get increased attention lately, mainly thanks to the brand's experimental early-2000s designs such as the Sono and Kugelblitz, and the Easy Rider is the latest shoe that PUMA is bringing back from the past.

There's no saying what shoe will be next to make a return from PUMA but you can be sure that there's more retro goodness to come.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$205
Image on Highsnobiety
Bermuda Hat
Needles
$205
Image on Highsnobiety
N3B Parka
Alpha Industries x Highsn
$300
We Recommend
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • hiking boots
    Take a Hike: 10 Boots For Going Off Road
    • Style
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
  • 90s hip hop fashion feature Adidas Guess Nike
    The Trends & Brands That Defined ’90s Hip-Hop Fashion
    • Style
  • affordable sneakers
    12 Affordable Sneakers For Every Style
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Wales Bonner x adidas Samba 2024 collaboration.
    Wales Bonner's First adidas Collab of 2024 Is Perfection
    • Sneakers
  • jaylen-brown
    Jaylen Brown on Virgil Abloh’s Influence, 7uice, & That $305M Contract
    • Culture
  • cp company asics
    C.P. Company's First ASICS Sneaker is Wonderfully Yellow
    • Sneakers
  • new balance 550 patent leather
    New Year, New 550: New Balance's Sneaker Got All Glossed Up for 2024
    • Sneakers
  • Swatch & Blancpain 2024 watch collaboration.
    Swatch Is Kickstarting 2024 With Blancpain
    • Watches
  • Kartik Research
    Kartik Research Is Starting Fresh
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023