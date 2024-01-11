An Underrated '70s Runner is Returning From PUMA's Archive

We're not even a full two weeks into the new year yet and already PUMA is launching back-to-back sneaker releases.

Earlier this week it announced that football-inspired sneakers created with Coperni will be arriving later in January, its Mostro model is making a comeback with the first release slated for this Saturday (January 13), and on the same day, there's the re-release of another model: the PUMA Easy Rider.

A running shoe that was first released in the '70s, the Easy Rider's comeback starts with a new, premium variation.

Staying true to the shoe's original design, the new Easy Rider comes with all the features you'd expect to find on a classic running shoe from the period.

The gum sole unit, for example, spills out onto the upper in signature '70s style while its sleek shape and T-toe construction are also a throwback to early running models.

The first of a string of re-releases that are slated for the Easy Rider in 2024 is a simple Glacial Gray colorway with a leather Fomstrip logo.

PUMA's vast archive starting to get increased attention lately, mainly thanks to the brand's experimental early-2000s designs such as the Sono and Kugelblitz, and the Easy Rider is the latest shoe that PUMA is bringing back from the past.

There's no saying what shoe will be next to make a return from PUMA but you can be sure that there's more retro goodness to come.