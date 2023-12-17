The PUMA Mostro Is Looking Good (& Pink!)

The PUMA Mostro shoe's comeback era is only getting better. Next year, PUMA is introducing a new iteration of the shoe, and we've got first looks at the pretty-in-pink take.

Recently, PUMA Sportstyle's design team shared looks at the 2024 Mostro, which features the OG Mostro's upper plus UR Mostro tooling. Altogether, it captures the classic Mostro spirit.

In the early looks, the 2024 PUMA Mostro appears with a tonal pink look, with the bold hue dressing the shoe from mixed upper to the traditional spiked sole.

Fans can still count on the PUMA Mostro's signature Velcro strap lace system as well as the reflective Formstripe gliding across the upper.

If you're like me, you're probably thinking, "alright, where do I cop?" PUMA's new Mostro is expected to release in 2024 in several colorways, including the pink pictured above. No hard date yet, but these pretty pairs are worth the wait.

Mostro is Italian for "monster," which is fitting for the PUMA shoe who had a monstrous debut. When PUMA introduced the world to the Mostro in 1999, it became an instant hit, balancing sport and style with an unconventional look inspired by retro sprinting spikes and surfing shoes.

Following a brief return in the late 2010s, the PUMA Mostro came back again in 2023 through an excellent Ottolinger collab. Not to mention, A$AP Rocky has given the shoes a few wears by way of his renowned street style and PUMA F1 campaign.

Indeed, the Mostro's return is off to a solid start. With these new colorways rolling in next year, it's only up from here, as the kids often say.