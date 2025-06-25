PUMA’s Y2K Track Sneaker Has New Neon Energy
There’s something wildly appealing about a sneaker that looks like it could clock a sub-11-second 100m sprint but still works with baggy cargos and a vintage tee. The PUMA H-Street is exactly that.
The Puma H-Street was originally born in the early 2000s. But now, this low-profile runner is sprinting out of the archive for 2025.
The new H-Street takes all the best bits of PUMA’s retro design DNA, such as the lightweight mesh, track-style outsole, and that aerodynamic silhouette. The result is a shoe that’s part throwback, part modern, and fully attention-grabbing.
Especially in that “Fizzy Green” colorway, neon mesh layered under chrome-silver panels and black detailing. It’s bold. It’s somewhat rave-coded. And somehow, it works.
What makes this PUMA release feel extra timely is how cleanly it taps into the current wave of ultra-slim sneakers. The H-Street slips effortlessly into the low-profile revival, but with a bit more edge and sport authenticity.
Whether or not you actually run is beside the point. The PUMA H-Street is a lifestyle shoe now.
Available starting June 28 from PUMA’s website, with a $90 price tag, it’s another banger from the brand’s wild archive.
