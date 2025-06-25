Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
PUMA’s Y2K Track Sneaker Has New Neon Energy

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

There’s something wildly appealing about a sneaker that looks like it could clock a sub-11-second 100m sprint but still works with baggy cargos and a vintage tee. The PUMA H-Street is exactly that. 

The Puma H-Street was originally born in the early 2000s. But now, this low-profile runner is sprinting out of the archive for 2025.

The new H-Street takes all the best bits of PUMA’s retro design DNA, such as the lightweight mesh, track-style outsole, and that aerodynamic silhouette. The result is a shoe that’s part throwback, part modern, and fully attention-grabbing.

Especially in that “Fizzy Green” colorway, neon mesh layered under chrome-silver panels and black detailing. It’s bold. It’s somewhat rave-coded. And somehow, it works.

What makes this PUMA release feel extra timely is how cleanly it taps into the current wave of ultra-slim sneakers. The H-Street slips effortlessly into the low-profile revival, but with a bit more edge and sport authenticity.

Whether or not you actually run is beside the point. The PUMA H-Street is a lifestyle shoe now.

Available starting June 28 from PUMA’s website, with a $90 price tag, it’s another banger from the brand’s wild archive.

