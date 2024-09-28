Monster Hunter's Masterpiece PUMA Low-Top Is a Textured Banger

Monster Hunter is turning 20 and getting an entire PUMA collection as a milestone gift, complete with clothes and some of the best-looking Palermo shoes.

Indeed, leading the pack is the Monster Hunter x PUMA Palermo Moda sneaker. The chunked-up Palermo Moda sneaker gets swaddled in fuzzy suede dipped in tan, white, and brown shades.

The PUMA sneaker pulls inspiration directly from the Japanese video game, adding the monster Rathalos next to PUMA's iconic logo on the tongue and heel.

Monster Hunter's PUMA Palermo Moda sneaker's tongue also features a slight tearing, nodding to the mythical creature's tattered coats.

The rest of the Monster Hunter x PUMA collection consists of graphic t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and roomy tracksuits, to name a few clothing pieces. Like the shoes, the collaborative clothes incorporate several game elements, like Monster Hunter's Palico riding the PUMA logo.

The Monster Hunter x PUMA collection also includes another sneaker: a black Puma Suede VTG blanketed with smooth suede and game graphics. Oh, and Rathalos is present again on the tongue.

Lucky for Hunters and sneakerheads getting into the gaming world, Monster Hunter's PUMAs, including those textural Palermo Moda sneakers, are now up for grabs at PUMA Japan. Happy hunting!