PUMA Made the Sneaker of the Moment. & It's Well Aware

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
PUMA
Unlike most sneaker collaborations, the PUMA x Danielle Guizio’s Speedcat is not noteworthy because of its form-shaping upgrades or wild colorway. Instead, what’s most interesting about this sneaker is how true it is to the Speedcat's original form. 

That’s not to say Danielle Guizio didn’t bring her touches to the sneaker: more high-end leather, hits of branding, and slightly modified paneling all give the sneaker a new look. However, those updates are very subtle. And that’s all they need to be.

The PUMA Speedcat, an F1 racing shoe brought back from the PUMA archives in June 2024, has raced into the top spot to become the most popular sneaker of the moment (this is not a sweeping statement, there are statistics to back it up).

So for New York-based designer Danielle Guizio to create a simple, monochrome version of the sneaker makes sense: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — right?

PUMA
While the Speedcat has made a splash through some pretty evocative upgrades — just take a look at Coperni’s take on the shoes — this pair, arriving on November 9 through selected PUMA stockists, stays true to the shoe's pure, currently highly popular form.

This is, on the surface, a pretty plain PUMA Speedcat. And the numbers indicate that the people want exactly that.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
