The 7 Most Famous Masters of Quiet Luxury

If you keep up with fashion, you know that quiet luxury movement has been anything but quiet. It’s been discussed at length nearly everywhere. At its core, ‘quiet luxury’ is just that: crisp tailoring, minimal silhouettes and luxurious fabrics, informing a nonchalant approach to getting dressed that quietly, tastefully screams monied excellence.

The concept of quiet luxury focuses on quality over quantity. Rather than embracing endless trend cycles and fast fashion, its followers focus on investment pieces and classic silhouettes to build a timeless foundational wardrobe they can mix and match.

Also called stealth wealth, the trend takes an well-versed retail eye to spot the difference between a crisp white button down from The Row versus one from The Gap, but that’s one key element that's made quiet luxury so wildly popular: you really don’t need the hefty price tags to achieve the look.

Still, certain A-list celebrities have best-embodied quiet luxury, no doubt thanks to their plush lifestyles allowing for exquisite clothing indulgences. From the famously private Jennifer Lawrence to the almost-too polished Gwenyth Paltrow, these are some of our personal favorite looks from the new masters of quiet luxury.

Jennifer Lawrence

1 / 4 Backgrid / BrosNYC

No one combines style and ease better than Jennifer Lawrence. In an industry full of comparisons and competition, the actress has remained admirably aloof to what others are doing. Her personal style is reflective of this; looks are elevated yet relatable.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen

Backgrid / Fernando Ramales

For a duo that played a truly massive role in the early aughts' famously flashy pop culture, The Olsen twin’s esteemed brand The Row is ironically timeless. The famously logo-less label has come to embody the very idea of quiet luxury by purposely producing humbly opulent wardrobe staples that both feel and look luxurious.

With white shirts that run up to $1,500 and coats that clock in close to five figures, The Row’s luxury alignment is understated but obvious. It comes as no surprise that the Olsen siblings' personal style mirrors that of their brand’s, making their rare appearances in textured neutrals and oversized silhouettes elevated by perfect proportions.

Gwenyth Paltrow

1 / 1 Actress Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial For Ski Accident Backgrid / Rick Bowmer-Pool

While Gwenyth Paltrow has long been linked to the world of luxury, it wasn’t until her 2023 court hearing that she captured the collective attention of fashion onlookers. Paltrow herself couldn’t have cultivated a more perfect occasion for flexing her quiet luxury chops: the actress was settling a nationally-televised lawsuit over a ski accident in a nondescript Utah courtroom.

She delivered a consistent string of unbranded yet undoubtedly luxe looks: pristine tailoring, soft cashmere, giant glasses, and lots of layers made for a sophisticated appearance without expressing in-your-face wealth (and yet still expressing in-your-face wealth). And if Paltrow’s looks weren’t quietly luxurious enough, her settlement winnings — a single dollar — certainly were.

Tracee Ellis Ross

1 / 3 Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 07, 2022 Getty Images

Some celebrities may be known for a signature style, but actress Tracee Ellis Ross is known for mastering just about every kind of style there is. No matter the occasion, you can be sure Ross will show up in a look. But, as of late, Ross has been seen ditching sequins for subtlety, looking no less opulent but all the more sophisticated.

Jacob Elordi

1 / 6 x bottega veneta moda Getty Images

If Jacob Elordi wasn’t lauded enough for his objectively impressive looks, the up-and-coming actor has stepped into the lead role of becoming fashion’s favorite young menswear icon. The star makes even the most mundane clothes (think: denim jackets, white tees and basic jeans, to name a few) undeniably his own and goes the extra stealth wealth mile by accessorizing with the most luxurious handbags on the market.

Katie Holmes

1 / 2 Getty Images / Gotham/GC Images

If quiet luxury’s secret sauce contains the notion of accessibility, Katie Holmes has mastered the recipe. The actress is known as one of the first to be seen sporting the trend, going viral in her Khaite cashmere bralette paired with simple blue jeans and black mules. Holmes didn’t stop there — she’s continuously seen in looks that are seemingly accessible yet contain that je-ne-sais-quoi element that makes them feel inaccessible at the same time. You may have all of the pieces in your closet, but Holmes seems to put them together in a way that is better than the rest.

Donald Glover

Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

Frequently seen in monochromatic tailoring, Donald Glover makes quiet luxury his own through loose, easy suits. A successful musician, actor and now director, Glover is among the best dressed in every industry, largely thanks to his subtle-yet-sophisticated ensembles.