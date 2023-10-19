Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Zero Quiet, All Luxury — Jennifer Lawrence's Exquisite Style Is So Obvious

StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Jennifer Lawrence is so painfully well-dressed that it can be difficult to describe her outfits without devolving into a simpering pile of adjectives. AMAZING! EFFORTLESS! BEAUTIFUL! ASPIRATIONAL! And so on.

This is the power wielded by a person who's mastered The Row and no one wears The Row better than Jennifer Lawrence, who can bend socks 'n sandals to her whim and make a dog-walking outfit into a statement look worthy of mood boards and Pintrest inspo pages.

On October 18, Lawrence done did it again while out in the West Village with fellow actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was dressed in an outfit that was totally fine but unfortunately blown away by unfortunate virtue of appearing next to Jennifer Lawrence in full Fall Mode.

In fairness, no one can hold a candle to Lawrence even when she's at half-power. The things this woman wears in even the most stifling weather would make proud Karl Lagerfeld, perhaps fashion's greatest enemy of dressing down (“Sweatpants are a sign of defeat,” he once said).

Lawrence's secret to stylishness isn't merely that she wears expensive clothes. If that was all it took, footballers would be the most fashionable people on the planet. Instead, it's how Lawrence epitomizes practiced proportions, complementary colors, and peerless ease.

In her latest look, Lawrence demonstrates the former with a knee-length coat over a silken shirt — soft enough to drape and long enough to tuck — and dark belt that define the waist.

If the coat were longer, it could appear sloppy, if the shirt was untucked it could obscure her form, but those'd be beginner's mistakes and Jennifer Lawrence is no beginner.

The lynchpin is Lawrences's flowing slacks atop the minimalist black leather slippers. This is, as usual, a perfect example of Jennifer Lawrence's unshakeable stlistic confidence. The uninitiated would likely think, "Okay, big pant means big shoe."

But all-knowing Jennifer Lawrence is quite well aware that it's instead the low-profile shoe that best informs the unbothered grace that epitomizes her personal style. Flat shoes literally ground you and, in turn, they make outfits look stressless, uncomplicated, zen.

You can call Lawrence's look quiet luxury but that's really not an accurate descriptor. Sure, Lawrence is wearing quiet luxury brands in a quiet luxury manner but there's nothing quiet here: she's quite obviously one of the best-dressed actresses out there.

STUNNING! ICONIC! ELEGANT! And so on.

