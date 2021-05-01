Rado's Captain Cook Watch Gets a High-Tech Ceramic Update for 2021

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

The industry of luxury watches is dominated by a handful of names, but delve deeper and you can discover a world of high-tech, design-led watches from innovative brands. One such name? Rado. This Swiss watchmaker has been creating beautiful, durable timepieces with cutting-edge materials and technology since 1917, and it deserves to be the next brand to take up permanent residence on your wrist.

While some watchmakers steer towards aesthetics, others focus entirely on durability, precision, or reliability. What makes Rado such a standout name in horology is its ability to balance all of these aspects and it does so with a handful of wild materials. From high-tech ceramic which provides a lightweight, hard-wearing foundation to precious stones like diamonds and sapphires, and classic metals, Rado’s affinity with materials crosses all boundaries.

Without style, though, even the most unique materials mean nothing. Rado’s got style, too. 2021 saw the unveiling of the brand’s newest design. An update of one of its flagship models, the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic features a scratch-resistant, hypoallergenic monobloc case and runs on the premium Rado caliber R734 movement which you can see through the transparent dial. The Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic offers premium technical design in a classic package and you can shop all four of the new colorways now.

