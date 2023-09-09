Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Ralph Lauren Spring '24 Is Gold

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety
1 / 48
Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren's Spring 2024 was sort of like a "home sweet home" for the label, having returned to the New York Fashion Week calendar for its latest womenswear presentation.

Staged in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Ralph Lauren's Spring 2024 show transported guests to a scene of a reimagined artist's loft complete with tossed organic textures and shimmering chandeliers — a perfect echo of the collection's rustic and romantic spirit.

On the runway, gilded glamour and romanticism crossed paths with Ralph Lauren's cool, sophisticated Americana, resulting in embroidered denim ensembles, gold polos (um, absolutely!), classic suiting with beaded embellishments, and metallic looks paired with classic blazers and baseball caps.

Other runway looks saw a vibrant palette of teal, purple, and aqua blues paired with bold season-worthy patterns and beaded jewelry, which felt more like a second collection — a great thing, really, as the brand highlights the freedom of personal style.

Of course, Ralph Lauren's "welcome home" wasn't without appearances from its longtime and closest friends. At one point, Jennifer Lopez grabbed selfies in the front row alongside the Ralph Lauren diehard Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfried, and Julianne Moore — a linkup we didn't quite know we deserved until now.

1 / 11
Ralph Lauren

Elsewhere, starstruck moments came from the likes of Gabrielle Union, Laura Dern, and quiet luxury princess Sofia Richie.

And let's not forget the icing on the cake to this Spring 2024: a final bow from the 83-year-old legend himself, Ralph Lauren.

"My Spring 2024 women's collection is about a new kind of romance — cool and sophisticated. It's about the freedom of creating a personal style through the artistry of faded denims and painterly florals, the modern sophistication of iconic shapes in black and gold, or the eclectic mix of bold colors, shine, and luxurious handcrafted details," Ralph Lauren says in a press statement.

"These are the stories of the woman I design for whose individuality and artistic spirit are a canvas for her self-expression."

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • best american brands Alpha Industries Calvin Klein Converse
    The 21 Brands That Define Americana
    • Style
  • best sunglasses
    14 Pairs of Sunglasses to Get You Through Summer
    • Accessories
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Top Tier Layers: Rounding Up the Best Rainy Season Outerwear
    • Culture
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Spring 2023
    • Style
  • swim shorts
    This Season's Best Swim Shorts
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Peter Do's Helmut Lang staff wear matching black Helmut Lang coats
    Peter Do Does Helmut Lang, But Not As You Know It
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Be It Tennis or Sneakers, Coco Gauff Is the Main Character
    • Culture
  • nike snkrs day 2023
    Here's What's Going Down on Nike SNKRS Day 2023
    • Sneakers
  • nike jordan holiday 2023 retro
    Seasons Greetings from Jordan's Holiday 2023 Retro Lineup
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    White Claw x TOMBOGO Is A Refreshing Take On Functional Fashion
    • Accessories
    • sponsored
  • newjeans levi's
    EXCLUSIVE: NewJeans Made Levi's Its New Jeans
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023