Ralph Lauren Spring '24 Is Gold

Ralph Lauren's Spring 2024 was sort of like a "home sweet home" for the label, having returned to the New York Fashion Week calendar for its latest womenswear presentation.

Staged in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Ralph Lauren's Spring 2024 show transported guests to a scene of a reimagined artist's loft complete with tossed organic textures and shimmering chandeliers — a perfect echo of the collection's rustic and romantic spirit.

On the runway, gilded glamour and romanticism crossed paths with Ralph Lauren's cool, sophisticated Americana, resulting in embroidered denim ensembles, gold polos (um, absolutely!), classic suiting with beaded embellishments, and metallic looks paired with classic blazers and baseball caps.

Other runway looks saw a vibrant palette of teal, purple, and aqua blues paired with bold season-worthy patterns and beaded jewelry, which felt more like a second collection — a great thing, really, as the brand highlights the freedom of personal style.

Of course, Ralph Lauren's "welcome home" wasn't without appearances from its longtime and closest friends. At one point, Jennifer Lopez grabbed selfies in the front row alongside the Ralph Lauren diehard Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfried, and Julianne Moore — a linkup we didn't quite know we deserved until now.

Elsewhere, starstruck moments came from the likes of Gabrielle Union, Laura Dern, and quiet luxury princess Sofia Richie.

And let's not forget the icing on the cake to this Spring 2024: a final bow from the 83-year-old legend himself, Ralph Lauren.

"My Spring 2024 women's collection is about a new kind of romance — cool and sophisticated. It's about the freedom of creating a personal style through the artistry of faded denims and painterly florals, the modern sophistication of iconic shapes in black and gold, or the eclectic mix of bold colors, shine, and luxurious handcrafted details," Ralph Lauren says in a press statement.

"These are the stories of the woman I design for whose individuality and artistic spirit are a canvas for her self-expression."