Battle of the Nepo Babies: Did Sofia Richie Invent Quiet Luxury?

Because everything is worth arguing over, it's time to decide: who invented quiet luxury and why is it Sofia Richie?

Okay, yeah, obviously I'm being sarcastic, but that's the angle of the conversation some fashion-inclined types are sincerely arguing over on Twitter.

A single tweet implying that Kylie Jenner's recent outfits were inspired by fellow nepo baby Sofia Richie has been viewed over seven million times and subsequently kicked up a miasma of blowback.

For those mercifully unaware of the context, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are all friends because obviously rich, young socialites spend time in each other's company. Presumably, conversations touch on subjects like being rich, having money, and how nice it is to be rich.

The point at the heart of this is: did Sofia Richie inspire Kylie Jenner and the other one to begin wearing the muted, expensive, tastefully boring clothing that some people are terming "quiet luxury?"

Of course, the real answer is "who cares" but, to most of the commenters, this is a topic apparently worth wasting precious minutes of one's life debating.

Indeed, which skinny, wealthy white woman is the originator of black turtlenecks and pleated pants? Really makes you think.

There is, admittedly, at least some interesting extrapolation that once may surmise from Sofia Richie's pre- and post-marriage outfits.

Prior to marrying record exec and fellow nepo baby Elliot Grainge, Richie dressed fairly basic. Now she dresses fairly basic but in a wealthy way.

Hailey Bieber has at least devised her own sense of semi-luxe streetwear, meanwhile, and Kylie Jenner, well, she exists. Wonder if she's still dating Timothée?

I can't in good faith actually mediate the argument at the hand of it all besides to offer that, honestly, these women are all so wealthy that they have access to whatever clothes are of the moment and their timely adoption of """"""quiet luxury"""""" is likely more of a coincidence than an intentional stylistic shift.

Plus, who's to say that they aren't simply playing with codes established by people like the Olsen Twins, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Lawrence?

I would also add that the less often people toss around the phrase "quiet luxury," the better.