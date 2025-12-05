Ralph Lauren Made the Yankees Cap Fancy

New Era might be the biggest name in dad hats, but Polo Ralph Lauren isn’t far behind. New Era makes the New York Yankees baseball cap, a hat so big it's transcended the sport, while Ralph Lauren’s Polo baseball cap, with its horse logo embroidered right on the front, isn't much less ubiquitous.

Together, these two totems of New York fashion make a dad hat alliance of unbeatable strength.

These regular collaborators frequently ornament Yankees caps with Mr. Lauren’s signature and embroidered Polo logos. But the newest Ralph Lauren x New Era caps take the classic cap to a sophisticated new high.

In the duo's newest collection, a long-visored cream 9FORTY Yankees cap is shaped from thick corduroy, the kind of fabric you expect to find on Ralph Lauren’s preppy smart-casual chinos but here translated onto an everyday hat.

New Era’s 9FIFTY snapback is also reformed from thick navy and green cord and finely textured grey wool. Again, classic menswear fabrics make a familiar hat unexpectedly dapper.

Beyond the suave fabrics, tasteful branding is the only indication that Polo has Ralph-ified New Era’s classic caps.

And the heightened price point, of course, with one of these collaborative New Era hats setting you back up to $125, around four times the price of a regular Yankee cap. Elevated hats come with elevated prices.

