Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Reebok's Wonderfully Weird Running Shoe Just Got Mule-fied

Written by Morgan Smith

Reebok's Instapump Fury sneaker is one of the brand's craziest designs yet, especially as a running shoe. And things just got a little wilder as the model transformed into a puffed-up, slip-on mule.

Reebok's newest version is the Instapump Fury Mule, which reimagines the 30-year-old running sneaker into a wonderfully cozy, easy-on shoe.

Shop Reebok Instapump Fury

The Instapump Fury Mule ditches the OG's unmistakable layered upper and embraces a padded build. With the temperatures dropping, the new puffer Reebok shoe is certainly winter-ready. So I'm not mad at that.

The Reebok mule borrows some details from the OG Instapump Fury, though, including the slightly chunky heels and practical pull tabs around the collar. Of course, that unforgettable Instapump button is also on the mule (because what's an Instapump Fury shoe without the furious pump?).

The Reebok Instapump Fury Mule is expected to drop on October 25 in this classic black colorway. Right now, it seems the model will be available at international Reebok stores like Reebok Hong Kong.

Fingers crossed for a wider launch for the worldwide puffer mule lovers.

Born in the 90s by footwear designer Steven Smith, the Instapump Fury remains wonderfully weird as ever, appreciated across the sneakerhead community and even fashion crowd.

Reebok's Instapump Fury sneaker has appeared at Maison Margiela and Noir Kei Ninomiya's runway presentations, cementing its status as a fashion week star. It's also journeyed through the world of Jurassic Park, resulting in one of its most buzzy collaborations to date.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, Reebok's Instapump Fury enters its milestone anniversary year as a cozy mule. Hey, maybe what they say is true — things do get better in your 30s, and the Reebok Instapump Fury Mule is proof.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
