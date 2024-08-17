Reebok's Retro Running Shoe Is a Sleek Blast From the Past

Reebok has no doubt been killing it as of late. Between a partnership with WNBA powerhouse Angel Reese and a retro-inspired NASA collection, the sportswear brand has continuously been on the cutting-edge of bringing new and exciting collaborations to customers.

But the latest from Reebok isn't exactly new; it's actually decades old. The Reebok ERS 4000 debuted in the late '80s and saw a few upgrades until the early '90s.

Standing for "Energy Return System," Reebok's ERS — a propulsive sole technology meant to deliver a trampoline-like bounce response — appeared in several running shoes back in the day. And it's back with a clean makeover for the 21st century.

The Reebok sneakers, available in white/orange and blue on the brand's website, feature techy updates, including a cushy EVA foam midsole, and an overall vintage vibe. As a result, the latest shoe looks just as good as the OG.

Reebok's resurfaced sneaker is just another example of how the brand consistently masters nostalgia with ease. Before the ERS 4000 was unearthed, Reebok released another throwback shoe, the BB 4000 II sneaker, which looked as if it came straight from the headquarter's basement.

Reebok's buzzy collabs and new models are fun, but the old-school styles like the ERS 4000 are still just as in-style today as they were a handful of decades ago.