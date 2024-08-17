Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Reebok's Retro Running Shoe Is a Sleek Blast From the Past

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Reebok has no doubt been killing it as of late. Between a partnership with WNBA powerhouse Angel Reese and a retro-inspired NASA collection, the sportswear brand has continuously been on the cutting-edge of bringing new and exciting collaborations to customers.

But the latest from Reebok isn't exactly new; it's actually decades old. The Reebok ERS 4000 debuted in the late '80s and saw a few upgrades until the early '90s.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Standing for "Energy Return System," Reebok's ERS — a propulsive sole technology meant to deliver a trampoline-like bounce response — appeared in several running shoes back in the day. And it's back with a clean makeover for the 21st century.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Reebok sneakers, available in white/orange and blue on the brand's website, feature techy updates, including a cushy EVA foam midsole, and an overall vintage vibe. As a result, the latest shoe looks just as good as the OG.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Reebok's resurfaced sneaker is just another example of how the brand consistently masters nostalgia with ease. Before the ERS 4000 was unearthed, Reebok released another throwback shoe, the BB 4000 II sneaker, which looked as if it came straight from the headquarter's basement.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Reebok's buzzy collabs and new models are fun, but the old-school styles like the ERS 4000 are still just as in-style today as they were a handful of decades ago.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
CrocsClassic Boot Black
$65.00
Available in:
37/3838/3941/4242/4343/4445/4646/47
Multiple colors
Stone IslandPullover Hoodie Walnut
$435.00
Available in:
ML
SalomonACS Pouch 2 Iron
$45.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Reebok's NASA "Space Shoes" Go Extremely Hard
    • Sneakers
  • Reebok Unearthed an Minimalist '80s Basketball Sneaker Gem
    • Sneakers
  • Reebok Is Cooking Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Retro Running Shoes Rule the Summer (Bella Hadid, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • Reebok & Needles’ Beautiful Trek Shoe Is Back (& Now, a Clog)
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Smashing Dad Shoe Is Protecting Its Throne
    • Sneakers
  • Reebok's Retro Running Shoe Is a Sleek Blast From the Past
    • Sneakers
  • UGG's Real-Life Bratz Boots Takes the Brand to New Heights
    • Style
  • Nike’s Chonky Slip-Ons Are Flyknit Pillows for Feet, Basically
    • Sneakers
  • Jay-Z Is Out Here in Louis Vuitton Timbs? Deadass
    • Style
  • Pharrell Tells Us Why He Turned evian Water Into Humanrace Drip (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now