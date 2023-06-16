Sign up to never miss a drop
Rich Paul Has Mauve-lous New Balance 550s On the Way, Apparently

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

It appears Rich Paul and New Balance have another 550 up their sleeve.

In 2021, the two dropped off one of the cleanest takes on the New Balance's star silhouette, rendering it in white with hints of varying blues. Even Paul's girlfriend and megastar Adele couldn't resist.

Now, alleged samples of Rich Paul's next New Balance 550 collaboration have surfaced, revealing a — if I may — mauve-lous take on the model.

As you can see in the images, the Rich Paul x New Balance 550 arrives in an almost-tonal mauve purple look, with a white midsole breaking up the monochrome potential. Still, it's a very nice palette.

On the latest pairs, smooth suede takes over the upper, whereas the previous 550 collab boasted a mesh and leather build. Fans can still count on that traditional branding on Rich Paul's purple 550s, though, like the New Balance logos on the midsole and the collaborative sign-off on the tongue.

Paul's relationship with the Boston footwear label is only growing, as the famed sports agent is also co-author of Klutch Athletics, New Balance's new athlete-first sportswear brand.

Now, Paul's back perfecting the 550 with another fire colorway. 'Tis a beautiful friendship that New Balance and Paul have.

It's unknown when we'll see Rich Paul's purple 550 collabs (if ever), as Paul nor New Balance has announced release details let alone teased the pairs yet.

But with these samples making their rounds, perhaps we'll receive word soon. Until then, keep an eye out for their respective Instagram accounts.

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

