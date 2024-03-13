Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance's 550 Is Now Smooth Like Butter

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

New Balance’s 550 sneaker has had a whirlwind last couple of years.

From becoming the streetwear’s it shoe following New Balance’s first-of-many Aimé Leon Dore collaborations in 2021, the plethora of mainline colorways, and the more recent glossy patent glow-ups, the 550 shoe has seldom been out of the limelight — and for good reason, too.

Now, though, for 2024, New Balance’s chunky basketball-inspired shoe is back.

And this time it's added a little sleekness to the everyday fold in its finest garbs yet with a smooth, buttery leather upper, a contrasting midsole, and minimal brand compared to its predecessor.

Simply put, New Balance’s latest 550s, arriving in black or white colorways, are objectively better than 2021’s revamp.

But there’s a catch. Of course there’s a catch. If you wanna get your hands (or feet?) on a pair of New Balance’s freshest looking 550s to date, be aware that these are a Japan-only sale and will be available exclusively at Mita.

That said, any other time New Balance has dropped a pair of Japan-only bangers, they get the worldwide treatment sooner or later anyway. Don’t fret.

