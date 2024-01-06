New Year, New 550: New Balance's Sneaker Got All Glossed Up for 2024

Next up for the New Balance 550? Make it patent, according to Boston-based footwear brand's newest drop.

After suiting in a classic suit and tie for 2023, the New Balance 550 enters 2024 with its shiniest look yet, thanks to new patent touches.

Glossy leather panels top the 550's upper, wrapping the heel and filling in the distinct "N" logo. Beneath the shiny overlays, we get a taste of the shoe's traditional smooth leather. At the same time, the signature rubber informs the shoe's semi-platformed sole.

As if the shoe wasn't bold enough with its new patent outfit, New Balance tops it with a UNC-like colorway of sky blue, dark blue, and white shades for a spring-worthy finish.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In addition to the blue iteration, New Balance will also offer its patent 550 sneakers in black and white colorways as part of a "Patent Leather" pack. Naturally.

On the subject of the fast-approaching spring season, New Balance's patent 550s are expected to release sometime during Spring 2024. But it's worth pointing out that the pairs recently landed on Naked's launch calendar, labeled "coming soon."

In other words, we could see the slick pairs drop sooner rather than later. So, if you're looking to cop, keep your eyes peeled.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Whether you're over the model or not, New Balance isn't, and that's what matters. The sneaker brand continues to deliver 550 general releases and collaborations by the pack! They don't seem to run out of makeover ideas, either.

Last year alone, the 550 embraced hemp, fur, suede, and deteriorating branding, to name a few makeovers. Not a new material, but we did catch a new face in the famed shoes — Taylor Swift wore them. The moment sent the sneaker sphere into overload as the famously basic dresser sported the simple New Balance shoes. A perfect fit, if you ask me.

I wonder if Swift will add the patent 550s to her rotation. Or maybe it's a bit too out-there for her taste.