What Does Rick Owens’ Mouth Taste Like?

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Rick Owens fans have gotten about as much Rick Owens as they could ever want. They’ve paid for pictures of his feet through OnlyFans, watched Owens — or, rather an eerily lifelike Owens statue — urinate into their faces, and attempted to resell bottles of Owens-branded water. But much as they’d presumably like to, they’ll probably never kiss the man himself. While this is no kissing booth, Owens’ debut collaboration with luxury mouthcare company Selahatin is the next best thing. Anyone who’s ever seen an Owens runway show, where genitalia swings freely and male models perform like Vegas showguys, has probably wondered “What’s really going on inside his head?” This Selahatin kit answers the question, “What really goes on inside his mouth?”

I got hands-on with Owens’ Selahatin oral care capsule, which includes a whitening toothpaste, mouthwash, oral fragrance (think on-the-go Listerine), and a handmade toothbrush. It’s all available as a complete travel set or separately, if you only have eyes for the Rick Owens-engraved horn toothbrush.

Despite this being an Owens endeavor, the packaging of his Selahatin oral care kit leaves room for interpretation — this is not the goth charcoal-colored toothpaste you may have expected. The kit is instead rooted in achromatic hues of white and silver and the products themselves are similarly simple, with the toothpaste an almost blinding white and the mouthwash clear. If it wasn’t for Owens’ name plastered on the front of each product, it’d be easy enough to think that this was ordinary Selahatin mouth stuff. Still, a bunch of Rick Owens logos is a nice surprise when opening up the medicine cabinet on an otherwise dull morning.

The horn toothbrush immediately stands out. It’s hard to the touch, even down to the bristles, and feels almost too beautiful to actually brush with. It’s a subtle reflection of Owens’ mainline collections, which often incorporate high-end horn buttons sourced from meat-industry byproduct, and even his furniture projects occasionally accented raw animal products such as horse antlers. Though Owens, who oversaw French fur house Révillon for a half-decade, is clearly keen to experiment with animal-sourced materials — a horn toothbrush is certainly new for him — the designer has since stopped using fur in his work.

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Meanwhile, the toothpaste feels almost like a designer lotion, with as many scent details as a high-end fragrance. Selahatin cites top notes of verbena, Madagascar vanilla, and Sichuan pepper, heart notes of juniper, dark citrus, and rosemary, and a base of black pepper and peppermint. This bouquet of flavor makes brushing your teeth an unexpectedly engaging experience, all but interrupting the everyday ritual.

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You’re instantly hit with the “spicy” notes of pepper, which feel close enough to mint to signal a fresh clean, yet different enough to make your taste buds question what’s really happening. The vanilla emerges afterward, transforming the profile into something almost culinary, like stopping by a bakery for a subtly spicy vanilla treat.

Both the mouthwash and oral fragrance share the toothpaste’s flavor notes, carrying that sweet spice beyond the sink. I can personally confirm that it passed the breath test on a handful of people, impressing even the judgmental people of New York who I asked for opinions on my Owens-ified breath. Honestly, if I were truly in a bind and needed an emergency fragrance, I could easily see the mouth spray pulling double duty — yes, it’s really that good.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Rick Owens fans really want to know what Rick Owens tastes like: his Selahatin travel set is already sold out. But it’s not just a ticket to fresh breath. I can attest that using this kit makes you feel like you're sharing a sink, if not a morning routine, with Mr. Owens himself. For fans that already have a pair of Geobaskets or drop-crotch shorts and consider his knee-high Kiss heels everyday footwear, replicating Owens’ oral profile is just another part of the uniform.

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