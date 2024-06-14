Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
ASICS' Y2K Gem Is So Back (& .1 Better)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After dishing out more super nice GEL-LYTE III sneakers, Ronnie Fieg has taken a dip into ASICS' archival pool and emerged with a long-lost Y2K sneaker: the GEL-Kayano 12.

As seen on earlier versions, the GEL-Kayano 12 runner showcases a classic mesh foundation with shiny aughts-style overlays.

Within the visually appealing upper, innovative features like plush GEL cushioning and shock-absorbing Solyte ensure a supportive and comfortable ride.

Fieg's ASICS GEL-Kayano 12 sneakers aim to uphold the model's traditional qualities but with a modern twist. Hence, the shoe's new name, the ASICS GEL-Kayano 12.1.

The most noticeable difference is the new FluidRide sole, a marriage of ASICS' Solyte tech and some top-notch foam. Translation: the sneaker sounds even comfier than before.

Elsewhere, expect the classic GEL-Kayano 12 shoe. Fieg's updated ASICS sneakers preserve their breathable essence with the standard meshy setup. At the same time, fans can count on that Y2K charm through silver accents and the all-around "dad shoe" vibe.

Fieg has revealed his ASICS GEL-Kayano 12.1 sneakers in two colorways, one of which includes orange and blue accents like the New York Knicks' colors (Fieg was named the NBA team's first-ever creative director in 2022).

Although the GEL-Kayano 12.1 collab is a Ronnie Fieg joint, the latest sneaker collaboration will most likely be available through Fieg's Kith stores and website.

And for any Kith fans looking to cop, the summer-worthy steppers are said to be dropping before June ends.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
