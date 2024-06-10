A Glorious ASICS Sneaker Gem Is Waking Up the Streets Again

The ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 and GT-2160s are cool and all. But I'd like to bring your attention back to ASICS' hidden gem: the GEL-LYTE III, which has been making noise in the streets recently.

ASICS GEL-LYTE III is not a new player, having been around since the 1990s. But with increased attention on ASICS' more Y2K-friendly models, you rarely hear about the GEL-LYTE III these days (outside of a really good collab maybe).

But recent drops have brought it back into the spotlight. With excellent takes on the classic model, these releases have made the unforgettable sneaker even harder to ignore.

First up, we have Ronnie Fieg, a well-documented shouter-outer of the GEL-LYTE III sneaker. For his latest creation, the Kith founder again gave the shoe a rather tasteful spin.

The end results? We're met with this stunning GEL-LYTE III sneaker inspired by Seoul (the sneakers were part of an exclusive release at Kith's new Seoul store).

On Fieg's ASICS shoe, hairy and quilted suede mingled harmoniously on the upper, while stylish colorblocking finished it all off.

Translation: Mr. Fieg had yet again demonstrated his mastery of the ASICS runner with the "Remastered" collab.

Another noteworthy GEL-LYTE III moment was KEBOZ and mita sneakers' collab, which saw the sneaker go outdoorsy mode with quick laces and a split zippered tongue (and a beautiful color palette, too).

On June 15, BEAMS will release its GEL LYTE III sneaker, arguably the shoe's craziest makeover yet (Kiko's is still a close second).

BEAM essentially turned the GEL LYTE III into a beefed-up stepper featuring an insane split tongue. Hey, just like KEBOZ and mita's pairs!

I say all this to say that even amidst the dad shoe craze, ASICS GEL-LYTE III holds its own beautifully. And with these latest drops, it feels like the sneaker is back like it never left (and better).

Some may already be familiar with the ASICS GEL-LYTE III's greatness. After all, the sneaker is one of ASICS's all-time most popular shoes. Its lengthy list of collaborations and in-line sellouts speaks for itself.