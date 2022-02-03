Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

sacai SS22 Brings ACRONYM Into the Mix

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

This article, published on July 27, 2021, was updated on February 4, 2022

Brand: sacai

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Release Date: February 4

Key Pieces: The ACRONYM items, of course. Errolson Hugh's coveted brand doesn't often do fashion collabs so this partnership is a very special affair. All the outerwear and shorts are as technical as anything that ACRONYM has ever done — it also includes ACRONYM's first-ever womenswear offering via a techy dress — complemented by some of sacai's own high-spec layering pieces in very vivid patterns.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Buy: sacai's web store from January and February 2022.

Editor's Notes: The summer of sacai went down in 2021, with Chitose Abe's label introducing no less than four blockbuster joint efforts — Dior, Nike, KAWS, and Jean Paul Gaultier — in the past two months alone and that doesn't even include some smaller launches. Talk about a packed schedule.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Looks like Abe and creative director Daisuke Genma are keeping the pedal to the metal, though, as sacai is prepping a forthcoming ACRONYM joint effort as part of its SS22 collection.

Over on cultish fashion forum Superfuture, imagery of the sacai x ACRONYM collaboration actually leaked in July 2021, albeit in blurry and cropped form.

There, the ACR die-hards were mostly unimpressed (the likely sky-high price tags don't help) but in the context of the seasonal sacai collection, the goods make sense.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sacai / Reto Schmid
1 / 31

sacai has never shied away from technical outerwear in its own collections and the inclusion of ACRONYM only ensures that the resulting designs are as functional as humanly possible.

Not to mention, like previous sacai collabs, this tie-up was realized mostly through the friendship shared by Abe, Genma, and ACRONYM founder Errolson Hugh, who were all recently pictured together in Paris (presumably shooting the SS22 lookbook).

"Having known Chitose, and of course sacai, for many years, this collaboration is the ideal kind of cross-pollination," said Hugh in a statement. "And as I believe you can see from the results, it's a true blend of the philosophies of both brands, where the sum is greater than the parts."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It really can't be understated how important collaboration is to sacai, which has built an international following on the strength of its many joint efforts.

Of course, that also sells the brand's wares a little short: Abe's ingenious hybrid garments are no slouch and SS22 is another great showing.

Its disparate designs aren't willy-nilly cues plucked at random from the ether, but considered revisions of classic silhouettes made better sacai's signature stylistic clashes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In-house technical jackets, for instance, are rendered in striking batik-like prints that match patchworked sweaters and shorts in a strong showing of sacai's predilection for pattern. These vivid accents are reinterpreted throughout the collection on various layering pieces, executed either all over or only across specific panels.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Elsewhere, there's a host of dynamic menswear items anchored by chunky sandals and those inimitable Nike Blazer Lows.

Bright blue suits feature surprising bondage straps at the hem and sporty pull tabs at the collar; T-shirts are rendered in technical mesh or floaty polyester; denim outerwear is infused with unexpected waterproof textiles; buffalo checks are blown up or faithfully recreated on breezy summer sets.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The ACRONYM pieces are rolling out on February 4, around the same time as the mainline sacai bits ought to be hitting retailers. It's pretty early in the season but that's just how the fashion calendar works — even though those cargo shorts will be sitting in closets for a couple more months, the hybrid jackets can be whipped out immediately

Oh, and speaking of Hugh, the ACRONYM founder is recently worked with Highsnobiety to judge the 2021 Berlin, Berlin prize.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest arrivals

Sold out
Mattel Creations x Blue the GreatThomas the Tank Engine Diecast
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Ina SeifartKeychain Trio Gold
$140.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Mattel Creations x Kristopher Kites x MOTUCuban Link Signature Orko Chain
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Japanese Brand's Idea of "Classic" Involves Frankenstein-ing Clothes
  • The Next Great Doubled-up sacai Nike Shoe Is a Wild Crossover Sneaker
  • This Luxe French-Made Loafer Has Been sacai-fied
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Even sacai's Formal Steppers Double up
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now