Saint Laurent's $1,200 Polaroid Is Picture-Perfect Luxury

Brand: Saint Laurent Rive Droite x Polaroid

Model: Polaroid SX-70

Buy: Online at Saint Laurent's website

Editor's Notes: It's Friday, the best day of the week for spending money you don't have! Today in excessive luxury, feast your eyes on Saint Laurent's Polaroid cameras.

The collaborative SX-70s have been around for a while (the earliest mention of them online dates to 2017), but they're still stocked online. In fact, they're available in an array of colors and fabrications: choose from leather, leopard spots, repeating stars, or a Vans-like checkered pattern.

Saint Laurent 1 / 2

Saint Laurent and Polaroid even teamed up on co-branded film (black and white, obviously), ringing up at $70 a pack.

As for the camera itself? That'll set you back $1,230, a solid $800 more than plain old Polaroid SX-70s typically sell for (this is Saint Laurent we're talking about).

Saint Laurent

Rive Droite, Saint Laurent's lifestyle destination, is well-versed at the art of luxurification.

$550 placemats? Saint Laurent Rive Droite makes them. A $700 badminton racket? Check. $1,250 bath towels? Why not! Most awe-inspiring, though, is the label's $1,300 toy car.

And, in case you forgot, Polaroid is no stranger to fashion collaborations. Fendi, Lacoste, and Teva are among the camera-maker's roster of sartorial crossovers.

The jury's still out on whether a photographer would actually use a Saint Laurent Polaroid — if anything, it makes for excellent home decor.