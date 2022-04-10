Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Saint Laurent's $1,200 Polaroid Is Picture-Perfect Luxury

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Brand: Saint Laurent Rive Droite x Polaroid

Model: Polaroid SX-70

Buy: Online at Saint Laurent's website

Editor's Notes: It's Friday, the best day of the week for spending money you don't have! Today in excessive luxury, feast your eyes on Saint Laurent's Polaroid cameras.

The collaborative SX-70s have been around for a while (the earliest mention of them online dates to 2017), but they're still stocked online. In fact, they're available in an array of colors and fabrications: choose from leather, leopard spots, repeating stars, or a Vans-like checkered pattern.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Saint Laurent
1 / 2

Saint Laurent and Polaroid even teamed up on co-branded film (black and white, obviously), ringing up at $70 a pack.

As for the camera itself? That'll set you back $1,230, a solid $800 more than plain old Polaroid SX-70s typically sell for (this is Saint Laurent we're talking about).

Rive Droite, Saint Laurent's lifestyle destination, is well-versed at the art of luxurification.

$550 placemats? Saint Laurent Rive Droite makes them. A $700 badminton racket? Check. $1,250 bath towels? Why not! Most awe-inspiring, though, is the label's $1,300 toy car.

And, in case you forgot, Polaroid is no stranger to fashion collaborations. Fendi, Lacoste, and Teva are among the camera-maker's roster of sartorial crossovers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The jury's still out on whether a photographer would actually use a Saint Laurent Polaroid — if anything, it makes for excellent home decor.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMJ96-GT Jacket Black
$1,535.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Converse x Joshua VidesChuck 70 Hi White/Black/Black
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMP39-M Pants Black
$495.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You Cannot Tell Alexander Skarsgård's Legs What to Do
  • The Ralph Lauren Tee, Done the “Right” Way (Again)
  • All 10 of Saint Laurent's $31k Turntables Look as Good as They Sound (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • At His Trial, A$AP Rocky Quietly Soft-Launched a New Wardrobe
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now