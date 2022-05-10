Young Thug’s YSL Has Nothing to Do With Yves Saint Laurent

No, Yves Saint Laurent isn't involved in any criminal scandal (at least, not to my knowledge).

On May 9, Young Thug, Gunna, and 27 others were arrested and indicted on 56 counts of suspected gang-related crimes and alleged violation of Georgia's RICO Act, better known as the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

RICO may ring a bell for fans of crime dramas and mafia docs. The state's RICO act mirrors the federal RICO law, passed in 1970 and spanning 35 criminal acts enacted for law enforcement to combat mobs and other organized crime organizations.

Once news of Thug and Gunna getting arrested broke, "YSL" began trending on Twitter, with many confused bystanders wondering what the luxury fashion house had to do with Thug being jailed.

But, let's get something straight here. Thug's YSL means Young Stoner Life, not Yves Saint Laurent.

Since Yves Saint Laurent is also shortened to YSL (it's the house's Instagram page, even), onlookers all too quickly assumed that the French brand somehow got wrapped up in criminal activity alongside Young Thug and Gunna.

But, no, Saint Laurent's not involved in any known unlawful troubles right now — they're doing just fine, legally pumping their Smoking podcast and making $1,000 toys.

If you didn't know any better, it's not too surprising: you'll often hear Young Thug mention "YSL" in his songs and, considering his inclination for flashy clothes and jewelry, it'd follow that he was shouting out the house that Yves built.

In this case, though, Yhug is simply promoting his YSL record label, which reps artists like Gunna and Lil Keed. And rappers love shouting out their labels — just ask Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

Other fashion companies that appear in Young Thug's usual bars include the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti — whom Thug collaborated with — Cartier, and Chanel.

Most relevant to Thug's arrest, YSL also stands for Young Slime Life, an infamous street gang that the indictment claims to be founded by Young Thug and responsible for committing numerous illegal acts.

Thug's lawyer Brian Steel asserted that the crew has been mislabeled, however. Regarding the recent indictment, he stated that Young Thug's YSL label is "not a street gang" and Thug has "committed no crime whatsoever."

And Yves Saint Laurent? Not a peep.